KTM discuss MotoGP future amid company money woes

KTM’s MotoGP project for 2025 is set to continue as normal despite financial woes hitting the Austrian brand this year.

KTM recently announced it had cut its board of directors down from six members to two as part of a number of measures that have also involved staff layoffs to quell a financial crisis in the company.

Sales have fallen for the Pierer Mobility Group in 2024, which it has blamed on the recession in Germany and the cost of living crisis in the United States.

All of this has contributed to KTM’s shareholding pricing falling 90% since February 2022.

KTM has already required bridging financing to help the struggling marque, while a production pause and further job losses has been confirmed by CEO Stefan Pierer to local media in Austria.

All of this has brought concerns about the future of KTM’s MotoGP project, which currently features two teams in the premier class.

However, Tech3 team boss Herve Poncharal says he has been told that the MotoGP programme will be unaffected for now by KTM’s current problems.

“I have great respect for Stefan Pierer and Hubert Trunkenpolz,” Poncharal is reported by Motorsport.com as saying.

“I spoke to Hubert a few days ago. He told me that the worst is over. They assured me that they are confident that they have made the right decisions.

“Now they have to make painful decisions. These are the number of employees, the reduction of production capacity and price cuts to reduce stocks.

“These are the biggest difficulties at the moment.

“There are implications for racing, but I've been told they don't want to touch MotoGP.

“That would be a mistake, because it's the flagship of the brand. These are the words of Stefan and Hubert. They are the bosses.

“I'd rather listen to them than read an article in the paper. I ask the source. I've been assured that I don't have to worry.

“Yes, they suffer and have to make painful decisions, but that's part of running a business. Life goes up and down.”

Crash.net reached out to KTM for an official comment on the situation, but was told it has nothing to present right now.