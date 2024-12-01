“Pedrosa had crazy technique, Marquez had no fear - but Rossi was complete”

Jorge Lorenzo has his say on MotoGP legends

Jorge Lorenzo has provided a break-down on what made some of his fiercest rivals so special.

Lorenzo is five years into retirement from a MotoGP career which yielded two championships.

He notoriously fought Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Casey Stoner and Dani Pedrosa in some of MotoGP’s best-ever battles.

“Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez and Casey Stoner all amazed me. And Valentino Rossi, obviously,” he told Gazzetta.

Lorenzo on Pedrosa

The two Spaniards had a notorious rivalry culminating in the King of Spain forcing them to shake hands after the Spanish Grand Prix in 2008.

“Pedrosa was very strong in the 125cc and 250cc because with the little guy he was, he had crazy technique,” Lorenzo said.

“Above all he took great advantage of his weight to pick up the bike.

“Which was very difficult and he was the first to make it so obvious.

“We copied everything with the technique.”

Lorenzo on Marquez

Lorenzo’s final season in MotoGP was as Marquez’s Repsol Honda teammate. Lorenzo experienced Marquez at his title-winning pomp.

“Marquez was a beast [with his mentality],” Lorenzo said.

“And the only rider who wouldn't tell you he likes to fall. Because no one likes to fall but he wasn't afraid of falling.

“And like a pitball he always wanted to win even if he wasn't feeling well.

“On a circuit even if the bike wasn't working well, he had an ambition. He always wanted to beat you.

“He thought he was falling but he wasn't afraid of falling. In this sense he was unique.”

Lorenzo on Stoner

Stoner was also a two-time champion. In 2011, Stoner won his second title with Lorenzo as the runner-up.

“Stoner was a natural talent,” Lorenzo said.

“For example, the track was damp with patches of water, he took it out of the garage and set the track record for you.

“It took everyone two or three seconds more.

“Therefore an improvisation and an ability to see the limit of the track is immediately incredible.

“What a natural talent! You either have it or you don’t…”

Lorenzo on Rossi

The feud between Lorenzo and Rossi required a wall separating the Yamaha garage when they were teammates. The fallout of the 2015 season - which Lorenzo won - is still felt today.

“Valentino? Very complete,” Lorenzo admitted.

“As a person, naturally very clever and very charismatic.

“A great detachment, a rider who could improvise a lot with the bike.

“When he was in the race, he was tired, he was gentle in the [pushing]. He was very lucid.

“Very complete. He didn't have super quality but he was very complete.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

