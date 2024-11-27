Aprilia boss warns ‘don’t underestimate’ one MotoGP rookie’s development value

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola has warned to “not underestimate” the development value that MotoGP rookie Ai Ogura can bring in 2025.

The Italian manufacturer enjoyed a strong start to 2024, including a victory in America with Maverick Vinales, but ended up third in the constructors’ standings.

The second half of the season proved especially difficult as Aprilia struggled to get on top of the numerous issues that held the RS-GP.

Next year’s bike development has been complicated by the fact that Aprilia’s roster is all new apart from Raul Fernandez, while Fabiano Sterlacchini has replaced Romano Albesiano as technical director.

Within Aprilia’s ranks comes Moto2 world champion Ogura, who made his debut on the Aprilia in the post-season Barcelona test.

While the expectation on Ogura will not to push forward bike development straight away, Rivola believes his fresh perspective could prove to be valuable.

“At the same time, it’s good to have a rookie because he comes with a clean mind, with no references,” Rivola told MotoGP’s world feed during the Barcelona test.

“So, I think he can bring an additional value.

“I would not underestimate having a good and fast rookie like Ai to bring a fast performance from us.

“It’s a good combination of talent and age in our team. The average is quite low but it means we probably have a good future.”

Rivola also views a new line-up as “an opportunity” rather than a hindrance to development.

“I rather prefer to see it as an opportunity,” he adds.

“I rather like to see it as an additional motivation. I’m looking forward to the season.

“We are far away from being perfect, but with the combination of riders that we have we think we can achieve good results.”

Special Bezzecchi qualities set to boost Aprilia

Joining 2024 world champion Jorge Martin at the factory Aprilia squad is Marco Bezzecchi, who was runner-up in the standings in 2023.

Rivola says Bezzecchi has “special qualities” and echoed comments Aleix Espargaro made earlier in the year that the former VR46 Ducati rider’s style will suit the RS-GP well.

“Marco is a super nice guy,” Rivola said.

“I think he showed last year some very special qualities. I agree with Aleix that the bike and his characteristics should match quite good.

“The first feeling for Marco was good, and that is very important. But the way to the top is still long and we see many competitors getting better and better.

“And this will just be very good for the championship.

“We see the Japanese brands going fast, and also we see some rookies, three rookies, and I’m quite happy about the job Ai is doing. So, it’s going to be a nice season.”