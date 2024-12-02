Marc Marquez names his top five MotoGP riders ever - and there’s a shock

Marc Marquez has named his list of best-ever MotoGP riders and it arguably includes a surprise.

Six-time premier class champion Marquez has elected not to name himself on the prestigious list.

That is despite him appearing in most other observers’ lists of the greatest riders ever.

Only two riders have won more premier class titles than Marquez.

"I will never put myself on this list," Marquez was quoted by Gazzetta after appearing on a Spanish podcast.

Marc Marquez names top five riders ever

"I would say Giacomo Agostini, Angel Nieto, Mick Doohan, Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi,” Marquez said.

The legend Agostini has 15 world titles, and his eight in the premier class are the most ever.

The Italian won his prizes between 1966 and 1975 with MV Agusta and Yamaha. Today, he remains a big fan of Marquez’s skill.

Nieto’s 13 titles are the most for any Spaniard. He established himself as a king in the smaller categories.

Australia’s Doohan won five titles in the top class, one less than Marquez.

Doohan overcame a serious leg injury to establish himself as an icon.

He also was synonymous with Honda, like Marquez before his switch to Ducati.

Lorenzo was dethroned from his MotoGP heyday by Marquez. Later, his final season was as Marquez’s teammate.

Lorenzo won two titles and endured a legendary rivalry with Yamaha teammate Rossi.

Rossi himself has been Marquez’s fiercest rival and his most outspoken critic.

They valiantly fought for years, most notoriously in 2015.

Rossi’s eight titles in the premier class can be matched next season if Marquez wins again, powered by the factory Ducati.

Rossi’s protege Francesco Bagnaia is in the same Ducati garage, ensuring this long-standing rivalry will rumble on.