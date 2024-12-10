Gigi Dall’Igna claims “you become unpopular - that makes me feel bad”

Ducati boss insists winning causes friction with rivals

Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna

Gigi Dall’Igna insists Ducati are “unpopular” because of their dominance.

The Italian manufacturer has been fastest in MotoGP for three years, with their four top riders leading the standings this year.

Only Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales, in America, prevented Ducati from winning every grand prix this year.

Their 53 podiums were 10 more than last year, which they also handily dominated.

“The important thing is to win, not to sweep,” Dall’Igna told Motorsport.

“When you sweep, you become unpopular.

“In fact, I think that the other brands see me like that, and that makes me feel bad.

“I work to continue winning, although it may happen that sometimes we exaggerate a little and find ourselves in a situation like the current one.

“But my objective is not to surpass the previous year each year; but to win, ‘simply’.”

Dall’Igna is frequently cited as the genius behind Ducati’s revival, his aerodynamic knowledge enabling the brand to lead the way ahead of its rivals.

Ducati were in a 15-year slump without a MotoGP championship until Dall’Igna’s Desmosedici project finally found its feet in 2022, allowing Francesco Bagnaia to pip Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

Bagnaia then won back-to-back titles in 2023, before Pramac’s Jorge Martin won this year’s championship for his independent team.

Next year Ducati’s advantage will be tested by their reduction from eight bikes on the grid to six, due to Pramac joining Yamaha.

They will also only field three factory bikes, compared to four this year.

But they will welcome Marc Marquez into the official garage alongside Bagnaia in a bombshell partnership.

Ducati lost Martin, Enea Bastianini and Marco Bezzecchi, as a result, so they will be fully aware of the talented riders at rival manufacturers.

