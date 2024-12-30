How Alex Marquez made late 2024 MotoGP gains

Gresini rider explains improved GP23 form late in 2024 season

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

Alex Marquez says his brace of top five results in the final rounds of the 2024 MotoGP season were down to his Gresini squad reverting to pre-season testing settings.

The 28-year-old was tipped to have a strong 2024 campaign have enjoyed occasional podium success in 2023 in his first season on the Ducati having switched from Honda.

Marquez also managed two sprint wins in 2023, but the GP23 he jumped onto for last season proved less competitive and harder to adapt to.

It took Marquez until the German GP to get his first - and only - podium of the season, though he would manage back-to-back fourth-place finishes in Malaysia and Barcelona at the end of the year.

Rather than this being track specific form, Marquez believes reverting to the base set-up he had in pre-season testing allowed him to get closer to the potential of the GP23.

“We came back a little bit to the base that we had in the pre-season in Malaysia and it’s the bike that I feel better on,” he said at the end of the 2024 season.

“Comparing to last year, I was not able to use a bike with a lot of weight on the rear, because the ’22 bike was a little bit on the opposite side.

“So, I was not able to understand the front in the beginning of the season.

“But, step by step we did better things and I was able to extract, maybe not the maximum, but a good potential out of the bike.”

Marquez ended up second-best GP23 in eighth in the standings behind his brother Marc Marquez, who was third.

The younger Marquez brother remains with Gresini for the 2025 campaign and will inherit a GP24, which proved to be a significant step forward from the GP23.

He will be joined by rookie Fermin Aldeguer at the Ducati satellite team next year. 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4m ago
How much did pre-season concussion impact Franco Morbidelli’s 2024 MotoGP year?
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
How Alex Marquez made late 2024 MotoGP gains
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna warns new Honda MotoGP tech boss: ‘It won’t be easy’
Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Factory Racing, MotoGP 2024
Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Factory Racing, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Alex Rins explains why his next Yamaha steps can't come from copying Fabio Quartararo
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Maverick Vinales rates career-saving Aprilia MotoGP tenure
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing, 2024 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Jorge Martin makes big Pecco Bagnaia claim about his place in MotoGP history
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Eddie Jordan calls for F1 to make change to “stupid rule” | “It’s false”
Eddie Jordan
Eddie Jordan
F1
News
6h ago
The “magic” which sets Lewis Hamilton apart from other F1 drivers
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
23h ago
MotoGP 2025: When is every team’s launch event?
2024 MotoGP British GP
2024 MotoGP British GP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
29/12/24
Aprilia needs to have “open mind” with 2025 MotoGP line-up’s feedback
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose