Jorge Martin's manager insists "we don't have ego problems"

Jorge Martin's inner circle replies to comments from Ducati

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin’s manager Albert Valera says the 2024 MotoGP champion ‘doesn’t have ego problems’ and is “above” comments made about Ducati’s 2025 line-up.

Martin was set to join Ducati’s factory squad this season before the brand elected to make a U-turn to promote Marc Marquez instead, after the latter refused a works bike at Pramac and threatened to join a rival brand.

Signing for Aprilia as a result, Martin went on to win the 2024 title on a Pramac-run Ducati.

Ducati had admitted its decision to let Martin go was tough, while in recent weeks Gigi Dall’Igna has branded Marquez “a better rider”.

In response to this, Valera told Motorsport.com: “We don't have ego problems.

“When you have too much ego it prevents you from seeing things clearly and sleeping well, it makes you waste time getting angry over comments like this.

“But if there's a rider who doesn't let himself be influenced by these types of things, it's Jorge, and that makes me very calm.

“We are above these types of comments.

“When Ducati rejected us, Jorge's feeling was not anger, but calm, and that's what allowed him to face the rest of the season as he did.

“Knowing where he would race in the next few years, that he would be happy, that his future was assured and that he had closed, for better or for worse, his chapter with Ducati, were the real secret of the title won in 2024.”

While Martin is expected to lead Aprilia at the factory squad this season, Valera says his rider has not asked to be team leader.

“Jorge is a person who is very respectful and has absolutely no ego problems,” he added.

“He has never asked to be recognised as the first Aprilia rider, on the contrary: he is aware that he needs a strong rider at his side to carry the project forward together.”

Aprilia launched its 2025 season last week, with Martin unveiling the #1 plate on the front of the RS-GP he will race with this year.

Ducati brushed this off during its launch event, with Dall’Igna noting that “in this case it’s just a number”.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

