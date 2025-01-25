FIRST LOOK: Rossi details as Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli unwrap 2025 VR46 MotoGP colours

Valentino Rossi: "This year's livery will follow the same concept but with some changes that are so special to me."

Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 VR46 livery
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 VR46 livery

Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli have unveiled VR46’s latest colours for the start of its new era as Ducati’s official satellite MotoGP team.

Unveiled in Jakarta, home city of title sponsor Pertamina, the 'Act 2' livery retains the fluorescent yellow, white and red introduced last year but with some special touches from the career of team owner Valentino Rossi. 

Rossi addressed the launch via a video message: "This year's livery will follow the same concept but with some changes that are so special to me. I hope you like it as much as I do."

The changes include the 'sun and moon' from Rossi's helmet plus his famous 46 as a 'shadow' behind the 21 and 49 of Morbidelli and di Giannantonio.

"The first time I saw the 46 over my 21 was an emotion," Morbidelli said.

"Uccio says it is a little bit of pressure, but it's good!" joked di Giannantonio.

Franco Morbidelli, 2025 VR46 MotoGP livery
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 VR46 MotoGP livery

The upgrade in Ducati status means di Giannantonio will spend his second VR46 campaign on a factory-spec Desmosedici GP25, equal to official team riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

2023 Gresini race winner Diggia, who missed the final two rounds of last season to undergo shoulder surgery, estimates that he is now back to 85% fitness.

The Italian will ride a Panigale superbike at Mandalika next week, to better gauge his condition, ahead of the Sepang test from February 5-7.

Morbidelli, team-mate to world champion Jorge Martin at Pramac last season, finally joins the VR46 race team after sliding across to replace Aprilia-bound Marco Bezzecchi.

The former Petronas Yamaha title runner-up will remain on the GP24 he raced last year.

The 30-year-old said that his main priority is to pick up where he left in terms of qualifying at the end of last season, while also aiming for improvements in tyre management to get back on the podium for the first time since Jerez 2021.

2025 VR46 MotoGP livery for Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli
2025 VR46 MotoGP livery for Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli

The next MotoGP launches will be by the Factory and Tech3 KTM teams, on January 30th.
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
8s ago
Fabio di Giannantonio at “85%”, Superbike at Mandalika next
Fabio di Giannantonio
MotoGP News
12m ago
Franco Morbidelli: “I'm looking for P3-2-1”
Franco Morbidelli
F1 News
1h ago
Michael Schumacher era “hostile, you didn’t talk to anybody”
Michael Schumacher
MotoGP News
2h ago
MotoGP 2025: Every team's livery revealed
Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 VR46 livery
MotoGP News
2h ago
di Giannantonio will try to “disturb the fight” between “under pressure” Bagnaia, Marquez
Fabio di Giannantonio

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
FIRST LOOK: Rossi details as Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli unwrap 2025 VR46 MotoGP colours
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 VR46 livery
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff makes “very close” F1 cost cap admission after crash-strewn 2024
Toto Wolff
MotoGP News
4h ago
WATCH LIVE: VR46 presents 2025 MotoGP livery for Fabio di Giannantonio, Franco Morbidelli
2025 VR46 MotoGP launch live stream
F1 News
5h ago
Max Verstappen “nervously waiting” to see if Red Bull can recover without Adrian Newey
Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
5h ago
Jorge Martin on Marc Marquez: “I saw the data, you say ‘damn’...”
Marc Marquez