Which riders are testing at 2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test?

The winter break will be officially over on Friday, when the 2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test begins.

Three days of crucial mileage in Malaysia run from Friday 31 January to Sunday 2 February.

The shakedown test will not feature every MotoGP rider. They will return to the track at the official Sepang test, which is February 5-7.

Which MotoGP riders are at Sepang Shakedown test?

The Shakedown test is primarily for each factory’s test riders to shake the bikes down are many weeks of inactivity.

They are tasked with fixing issues with the 2025 machinery, before the bikes are handed over to the race riders.

However, concessions rules will give Honda and Yamaha extra bodies at the Shakedown.

Honda and Yamaha are permitted to use their unlimited test days, therefore using their full complement of race riders.

Fabio Quartararo, Jack Miller, Luca Marini and co will be in action at the Shakedown, as a result.

Rookies are also allowed to take part in the Shakedown.

The three new faces to the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up who will be on track at the Shakedown are Ai Ogura (Trackhouse), Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini) and Somkiat Chantra (LCR Honda).

Full list of riders at 2025 Sepang Shakedown test

Ducati

Michele Pirro (test rider)

Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini)

KTM

Dani Pedrosa (test rider)

Pol Espargaro (test rider)

Aprilia

Lorenzo Savadori (test rider)

Ai Ogura (Trackhouse)

Yamaha

Fabio Quartararo (factory rider)

Alex Rins (factory rider)

Jack Miller (Pramac)

Miguel Oliveira (Pramac)

Andrea Dovizioso (test rider)

Augusto Fernandez (test rider)

Honda

Luca Marini (factory rider)

Joan Mir (factory rider)

Johann Zarco (LCR)

Somkiat Chantra (LCR)

Aleix Espargaro (test rider)

Takaaki Nakagami (test rider)