Brad Binder names game-changing Pedro Acosta attribute he must copy on the KTM

Brad Binder knows he must take inspiration from how Pedro Acosta rides the KTM in one key area.

Acosta shone in his rookie campaign last year and has now been promoted into KTM’s MotoGP factory team, alongside Binder.

Although Binder did edge Acosta last season in the championship by one place to finish as the top non-Ducati, he has named where the young star is getting more out of his machinery.

“One thing that I need to do is starting on corner entry,” Binder said when asked how he can copy Acosta’s riding style.

“I need to begin the process a bit earlier. I always delay, delay, delay then bang! Slap it on as fast as I can!

“When you’re missing front grip it puts you in trouble.

“I need to do it more gently. It’s one thing I saw he was doing from the beginning.

“If I can do it, it will make my life easier.”

Brad Binder wishes for two key KTM changes

Binder and Acosta are set for the 2025 official MotoGP Sepang test this week on February 7-9, taking over from KTM test riders Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro who rode at the Shakedown.

Binder named two crucial wishes for his KTM’s development: “One thing I’d like to see is less spin up the straight. That’s one thing I think could make a very big difference over the season.

“And, if we could turn a bit better, we wouldn’t have to force the front as much, then we’d have less issues in that department.

“Either one would be much appreciated.”

Binder insists optimism is high at KTM: “I honestly haven’t had a chat to Dani or Pol, but I’ve spoken to my crew.

“It’s the most upbeat I’ve seen them in a long time, especially after a first test.

“Everyone is stoked. They’ve got a lot planned.”

He insists that any data or new parts throughout the season will be shared with new Tech3 duo Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini.

“It was the same last year. What was for one, was for all,” he said.

“Anything we tried was shifted to all four riders to get their comments, then updates were made.

“I feel like we’re a team of four, not two. There might be a wall between us, but everything else is open.”