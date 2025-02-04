2025 MotoGP official Sepang test: How to follow

Schedule, timing and how to follow information for the three-day MotoGP Sepang test

Aprilia
This is how to follow the 2025 MotoGP Sepang test on February 5-7. We’ve also listed the MotoGP Sepang test start times below.

MotoGP riders will return to the track for three days of official preseason testing in Malaysia.

Test riders and rookies (and Yamaha and Honda's racers, as per concessions rules) have already been prepping their bikes at the Shakedown test.

But in Sepang this week, Marc Marquez will ride his factory Ducati and Jorge Martin will continue adapting to the Aprilia.

The Sepang test is a crucial step for teams and riders to adjust their machinery ahead of the new season.

HOW TO FOLLOW 2025 MOTOGP SEPANG TEST FROM ANYWHERE

There is no live stream to watch every lap of the 2025 MotoGP Sepang test.

However, the final 30 minutes will be shown via MotoGP Video Pass.

Follow Crash.net for live timings. We will also bring you news from the track including tech updates and interviews.

Our social accounts Crash.net MotoGP X and Instagram/CrashMotoGP will bring you the best pictures and clips.

MotoGP.com will broadcast a show called 'After The Flag' in the closing stages of each day, reviewing the action.

2025 MotoGP Sepang test start times

Wednesday February 5
10am-6pm local time / 2am-10am UK time

Thursday February 6
10am-6pm local time / 2am-10am UK time

Friday February 7
10am-6pm local time / 2am-10am UK time

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

