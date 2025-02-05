Marc Marquez: Latest GP25 “a bit better” but “some problems” at Sepang MotoGP test

Marc Marquez says the latest Ducati evolution brought to the Sepang MotoGP test “is a bit better” than the GP25 he tried in November, but there are “some problems” to fix.

Having raced with the GP23 at Gresini last year, Marquez got his first taste of factory Ducati machinery in the November post-season test when rode the GP24 and a GP25 prototype.

The bike brought by Ducati to the Sepang test this week as a step forward from the Barcelona-spec GP25, with Marquez going second fastest on day of the test in Malaysia on Wednesday.

Marquez says the overall “concept” of the bike is similar, but in some areas it feels “better” despite there being some teething issues to solve.

“It was like the first run already I felt super good with the bike, like I was not two months without riding a MotoGP,” Marquez said.

“That makes everything easier because when you have that feeling, you are more precise in the comments and now that’s super important because we are trying a lot of things.

“Today, for example, we worked on the main priority, which was the engine - like every manufacturer - because as soon as you homologate the engine you keep it for the whole year.

“We tried to focus on the work there. Very positive thing is me and Pecco had the same comment one more time.

“Inside the team, both riders started to work in a different direction but trying to find the same goal.

“Let’s see. Step by step we are trying to find the bike balance because sometimes when you put a new bike on the track you feel some problems, but the team is fixing in a good way.

“Basically, the concept of the bike for the rider when you are riding is more or less similar.

“[There are] some differences [to the November bike].

“It’s true that they are starting to fix the problems. It’s a bit better than Barcelona, but the 2024 bike is a bike that is there, they ride it for one year and you start and it’s working.

“But when you have a new bike you need to find the bike balance, you need to find different things.

“For that reason, we are working in a different way - me and Pecco [Bagnaia] - but we share a lot of the comments.

“It looks like you have a lot of time in three days, but it’s not a lot of time. It’s super short.”

Marc Marquez points out GP25 traits

Marc Marquez

Pinpointing where the GP25 feels noticeably different, Marquez says the engine is “smoother” and that Ducati has seemingly found more power from it.

“Looks like the engine is a bit smoother, so this is a good characteristic for the rider,” he added.

“Always you try to find more power; this we also achieved a bit. But then we have to fix different problems, I think by electronics and all these things they are able to do.”

He also noted that he feels “very good on the braking stability” on the GP25.

On his physical condition, Marquez says he is feeling better than he did coming into the 2024 pre-season - though concedes his age and injury history is taking its toll on his preparations.

“Today I felt very good, myself,” he said.

“But tomorrow we will see. Tomorrow, I think I will feel worse [physically]. But it’s true that it’s the first winter… because last year the winter was good but I had the surgery on the arm pump.

“But this winter I worked in a very good way. I was very careful in motocross training, trying to be ready in physical condition.

“Of course, I need to work more than usual, more than what I’m used to, because at 32 years old that could be one of the reasons.

“But I think it’s about all the injuries I had, I need to work more. But I accept it and I do it. But my 24 hours in the day, 12 are for my body.”