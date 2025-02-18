Marc Marquez warned about Gigi Dall’Igna’s wrath if Ducati tensions heighten

Marc Marquez has been warned that Gigi Dall’Igna will put his foot down if tension rises inside the Ducati garage.

All eyes will be on Marquez, in his first season as a factory Ducati rider, and new teammate Francesco Bagnaia as they balance unity with competing for the same MotoGP championship.

They have developed their GP25 at Sepang and Buriram but questions continue over whether the harmony can last all year.

"I've already said that it's easier to work with two champions who know what they have to do, than to constantly supervise a young rider who can forget anything at any time,” Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi told Motosan.

“Pecco and Marc are two riders who respect each other, and they are both smart enough to know how to behave.

“If at any time there was the slightest tension or the slightest problem between them, which I don't think will happen.

“We'll see... In any case, Ducati is Ducati. I know Gigi... if he has to, he'll be the one to say, 'That's the way it is now!'"

Tardozzi insists the work of Ducati leadership could even lessen due to the arrival of the experienced Marquez.

“I think my work in the garage will be the same,” Tardozzi said.

“I even think that, in the end, managing these two champions, these two riders , will be much easier than having a young boy who has to learn, who has to be taught everything.

“Working with these two drivers is an honour for me. I'm very proud that Ducati has given me this opportunity."

Tardozzi noted Marquez’s key quality since joining the factory team.

"His humility. He comes to us as a newbie,” Tardozzi said.

“He is eager to learn, to understand how we work and how the team works.

“We have signed a six-time MotoGP World Champion, and we have the impression of having with us a rider who arrives for the first time in an official team.

“We have already had quite a few meetings and work sessions with him, and each time everyone is surprised by the humility he shows.

“He says that he has to learn, that he has to progress. His attitude is greatly appreciated."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

