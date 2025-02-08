Three broken bones, but two MotoGP riders are plotting a quick comeback

Fabio di Giannantonio and Raul Fernandez are hopeful of quick comebacks despite the injuries sustained in the past few days.

VR46’s Di Giannantonio and Trackhouse’s Fernandez broke bones during the official MotoGP Sepang test.

Both riders were ruled out for the rest of the test, and required surgeries to fix the damage.

Di Giannantonio fractured his collarbone, while Fernandez suffered a metacarpal bone break in his left hand and a broken toe.

But they might both be back on a bike earlier than expected.

"I think Fabio will have surgery over the weekend,” VR46’s Uccio Salucci explained to Sky Italy.

“I expect to see him again in Buriram, not for next week's test of course but for the race.”

Fernandez has already gone under the knife.

“First of all, thanks to Xavier Mir, who, as always, treats me the best,” Fernandez posted.

“Now it’s time for me to recover and try to go to Thailand. Thank you all for your messages of support!”

The season-opening Thailand MotoGP is February 28-March 2.

It means Di Giannantonio and Fernandez have three weeks to recover.

But, during that time they will miss the Buriram preseason test and will therefore arrive for the first race - if they’re able to - at a big disadvantage compared to their rivals.