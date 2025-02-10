VR46 provide update on Fabio di Giannantonio injury after surgery

VR46 have given an update on Fabio di Giannantonio after his surgery.

Di Giannantonio fractured his collarbone on a chaotic first day of last week’s MotoGP Sepang test.

A statement from his team on Monday read: “Successful surgery for Fabio Di Giannantonio on Sunday 9th February in Italy, to reduce the fracture in his left collarbone.

“The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team rider crashed in the first day of testing in Sepang last Wednesday.

“Right after his crash, Fabio went back to Italy, and he reached the private hospital Villa Stuart, where the Team coordinated by Professor Alessandro Castagna performed the operation to reduce the injury on Sunday morning.

“The surgery was successful and the rider will start the rehabilitation process immediately.

“The goal is to arrive to the first race of the season in Thailand (28th February – 2nd March) in the best physical condition possible.”

This means Di Giannantonio will miss this week’s Buriram test.

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will also miss the Buriram test due to injury, after crashing his Aprilia last Wednesday in Sepang.

Both riders will head to the first race of the 2025 season on February 28-March 2 at a major disadvantage, having barely tested their new machinery.

Di Giannantonio’s crash occurred when he attempted to showboat with a wheelie.

He will ride a factory-spec Ducati this season.