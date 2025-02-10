VR46 provide update on Fabio di Giannantonio injury after surgery

VR46 provide a fitness update on Fabio di Giannantonio

Fabio Di Giannantonio
Fabio Di Giannantonio

VR46 have given an update on Fabio di Giannantonio after his surgery.

Di Giannantonio fractured his collarbone on a chaotic first day of last week’s MotoGP Sepang test.

A statement from his team on Monday read: “Successful surgery for Fabio Di Giannantonio on Sunday 9th February in Italy, to reduce the fracture in his left collarbone.

“The Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team rider crashed in the first day of testing in Sepang last Wednesday.

“Right after his crash, Fabio went back to Italy, and he reached the private hospital Villa Stuart, where the Team coordinated by Professor Alessandro Castagna performed the operation to reduce the injury on Sunday morning.

“The surgery was successful and the rider will start the rehabilitation process immediately.

“The goal is to arrive to the first race of the season in Thailand (28th February – 2nd March) in the best physical condition possible.”

This means Di Giannantonio will miss this week’s Buriram test.

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will also miss the Buriram test due to injury, after crashing his Aprilia last Wednesday in Sepang.

Both riders will head to the first race of the 2025 season on February 28-March 2 at a major disadvantage, having barely tested their new machinery.

Di Giannantonio’s crash occurred when he attempted to showboat with a wheelie.

He will ride a factory-spec Ducati this season.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
47m ago
Jacques Villeneuve lands new role in F1
Jacques Villeneuve back at Williams
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton warned about repeat of Daniel Ricciardo failure
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Davide Tardozzi makes unexpected Ducati “opponent” call for MotoGP 2025
Davide Tardozzi, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
FIA president hints at F1 team radio ‘shut down’ due to swearing
Max Verstappen was punished for swearing in a news conference in Singapore
MotoGP News
2h ago
Marc Marquez has a new visor sponsor to provide breathtaking footage
Marc Marquez

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull’s brightest prospect since Max Verstappen edges closer to F1
Arvid Lindblad
BSB News
3h ago
Dan Cooper Motorsport announce Supersport rider signing
BSB
MotoGP Feature
4h ago
Casey Stoner reunites with key person behind Honda MotoGP success
Casey Stoner, Shuhei Nakamoto, Dani Pedrosa, 2012 Sepang MotoGP test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
4h ago
Garrett Gerloff makes punchy prediction after pulling covers off 2025 Kawasaki
Kawasaki
F1 News
4h ago
George Russell warns against ‘naivety’ facing Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli