Valentino Rossi pinpoints incident when “I’ve never felt pain like that”

Valentino Rossi looks back on a dark day

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi has noted the incident which caused him the most physical pain.

The Doctor crashed in practice for the 2010 Italian MotoGP, breaking his right leg.

It resulted in him missing a premier class race for the first time. He underwent surgery on the fracture to his right shin and fibula.

“When I broke my leg at Mugello in 2010. I've never felt pain like that, the bone sticking out of the skin, the sensation that a part of your body is detached from the rest,” Rossi told Corriere della Sera.

Valentino Rossi notes 'most dangerous moment'

However it wasn’t the scariest moment of his MotoGP career.

The 2020 near-miss involving Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco was the moment that gave Rossi the most fear, and hastened his decision to retire.

“Morbidelli's motorbike flies past my helmet like a huge crazy bullet,” he said.

“It was the most dangerous moment of my career.

“An accident that accelerated the decision to stop riding motorcycles because it was out of my control.

Rossi is MotoGP’s most famous face, and a nine-time world champion.

“In the morning I wake up, I realise that I am all in one piece, safe and sound, and I am happy,” he said.

“The credit goes to luck, but also to the attention you put into preserving your body, to thinking.

“I remember a lot of precise moments, a prepared and successful overtaking, the intention of a move without knowing if you'll get out of it, the moment that triggers an accident."

Valentino Rossi on Marco Simoncelli

The love for his friend Marco Simoncelli remains strong.

Simoncelli died in 2011 in an accident at the Malaysian MotoGP.

“Man, it just passed his birthday, January 20th,” Rossi said.

“Oh, many thoughts that time softens.

“I say to myself: what a shame not to be close, to see what Sic would have done as a friend and as an adversary, generous as he was.

“It's a regret that remains."

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
6m ago
Nicolo Bulega “was not so relaxed” before dominant Australian WorldSBK Race 1 ride
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
57m ago
Valtteri Bottas casts George Russell F1 title verdict: “It’s a big year for him”
Valtteri Bottas with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell
MotoGP News
57m ago
Yamaha respond to Ducati's surprise prediction about their pace
Fabio Quartararo
WSBK News
1h ago
Alex Lowes “happy” with eighth in first Bimota WorldSBK race, “proud” of winter development
Alex Lowes, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu looking for more after second place in Australian World Superbike Race 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Flavio Briatore details Franco Colapinto “promise” amid Jack Doohan speculation
Flavio Briatore
F1 News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton mentions steering wheel quirks as he adapts to Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
3h ago
Valentino Rossi pinpoints incident when “I’ve never felt pain like that”
Valentino Rossi
WSBK Results
4h ago
2025 Australian World Superbike: Championship standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
5h ago
2025 Australian World Superbike Race 1 Results: Bulega dominates season opener
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.