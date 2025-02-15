Aprilia stalwart tells Jorge Martin what to expect when he’s back

Jorge Martin has been told what to expect from his Aprilia when he returns to duty.

Injury kept Martin out of preseason testing in Sepang and Buriram, except a few laps before his costly crash.

It means the MotoGP champion’s adaptation from Ducati to Aprilia will largely begin during race weekends.

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia’s test rider, has been developing the package in Martin’s absence.

“Still working on a new electronic strategy and a swingarm,” Savadori said in Buriram.

“We are happy because we see that the bike is working good.

“We are also happy because the 2025 engine is better, much better, than the 2024.

“We are still working for Jorge.”

Savadori said the engine is better “overall” but especially “on the straights”.

Savadori explained how Aprilia tackled their overheating problem: “Yes, we worked. Also, during the winter, we improved a bit. In Malaysia it was much hotter, the humidity was higher.”

Big changes at Aprilia for 2025

Aprilia are also navigating a change of their factory riders.

Maverick Vinales has gone to KTM, Aleix Espargaro retired and became a Honda test rider.

Martin is joined by Marco Bezzecchi, both factory riders for the first time.

Savadori insists his role doesn’t evolve despite new official riders.

“In general, it does not change,” he said.

“We haven’t had time to try new things during the races [last year].

“The official riders are just focused on going faster. FP1 is like qualifying, you need to find the limit soon.

“So, my job doesn’t change. Some pieces work,some don’t.

“When the material arrives for an official rider, it is immediately ready to improve their performance.”