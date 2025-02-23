“Big concern” about Pedro Acosta’s 2025 MotoGP season shared

"He’ll be right on the ragged edge"

Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta

A major fear about Pedro Acosta has been shared ahead of the 2025 MotoGP season.

Acosta took 2024 by storm - in his rookie year he completed plenty of highlight-reel overtakes, particularly in the earliest rounds when he battled at the front.

But despite the step up from satellite to factory KTM rider, there is a worry about Acosta.

“My big concern with Acosta is that he has already crashed three times in preseason,” Dorna’s Jack Appleyard reported in Buriram.

“I wonder if his desire to win - his hunger - will outmatch the ability of the bike.

“He’ll be there, he’ll compete, he’ll challenge. But he’ll be right on the ragged edge, right on the edge.

“I think we will see crashes in key moments because he won’t be a rider to settle.”

KTM concern in Thailand MotoGP?

The KTM has shown signs of being behind the Ducatis (as expected), but also behind the Aprilias in preseason testing.

Even Yamaha, particularly in Sepang, caught the eye more than KTM.

Enea Bastianini, new in the Tech3 KTM team, was honest about his struggles in adapting after riding a Ducati.

Acosta’s prodigious talent is undoubted but it is precisely that ability which worries onlookers that he could crash regularly, if his limited bike is unable to cope with his demands.

The season begins in Thailand on February 28-March 2.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
24m ago
Danilo Petrucci achieves personal “target” at Australian World Superbike round
Danilo Petrucci leads Andrea Iannone, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz lands new F1 role as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement
Carlos Sainz
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner addresses “pretty sharp” digs from rival F1 team bosses
Christian Horner
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Big concern” about Pedro Acosta’s 2025 MotoGP season shared
Pedro Acosta
WSBK News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu threatens to quit World Superbike: “almost like a Ducati Cup”
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads trio of Ducatis, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK News
3h ago
Yamaha announces Jonathan Rea WorldSBK replacement
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha. Credit: Yamaha Racing.
WSBK News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista enjoys “really fun” Australian WorldSBK fightback after Superpole Race “mistake”
Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Iannone, Scott Redding, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda’s surprising Red Bull stance after missing out on promotion in 2025
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
3h ago
Brad Binder pleads for MotoGP return to classic track
Kyalami
WSBK News
4h ago
Nicolo Bulega “able to push every lap” en route to maiden WorldSBK treble
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Australian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.