“Big concern” about Pedro Acosta’s 2025 MotoGP season shared

A major fear about Pedro Acosta has been shared ahead of the 2025 MotoGP season.

Acosta took 2024 by storm - in his rookie year he completed plenty of highlight-reel overtakes, particularly in the earliest rounds when he battled at the front.

But despite the step up from satellite to factory KTM rider, there is a worry about Acosta.

“My big concern with Acosta is that he has already crashed three times in preseason,” Dorna’s Jack Appleyard reported in Buriram.

“I wonder if his desire to win - his hunger - will outmatch the ability of the bike.

“He’ll be there, he’ll compete, he’ll challenge. But he’ll be right on the ragged edge, right on the edge.

“I think we will see crashes in key moments because he won’t be a rider to settle.”

KTM concern in Thailand MotoGP?

The KTM has shown signs of being behind the Ducatis (as expected), but also behind the Aprilias in preseason testing.

Even Yamaha, particularly in Sepang, caught the eye more than KTM.

Enea Bastianini, new in the Tech3 KTM team, was honest about his struggles in adapting after riding a Ducati.

Acosta’s prodigious talent is undoubted but it is precisely that ability which worries onlookers that he could crash regularly, if his limited bike is unable to cope with his demands.

The season begins in Thailand on February 28-March 2.