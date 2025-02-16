Finger pointed at “the most impressive rider” in MotoGP testing

The standout rider from 2025 MotoGP preseason testing has been identified.

Intriguingly with the first race quickly approaching, that rider is not on a Ducati.

Instead, new factory Aprilia rider Marco Bezzecchi has been feted for his efforts in Sepang and Buriram.

“I wouldn’t say in Sepang they were poor. They went under the radar,” Dorna’s Jack Appleyard reported from Buriram about Aprilia.

“Bezzecchi’s workload doubled inside the first hour, so there wasn’t the opportunity to do a headline-grabbing time attack or a full-sprint simulation on the limit.

“I’ll put my neck on the line - for me, Bezzecchi has been the most impressive rider, out of everybody, in preseason.”

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi feted in testing

“It would have been very easy for a young rider, a factory rider for the first time, when his new teammate (the world champion) is out after only 14 laps, to suddenly lose concentration and focus,” Jack Appleyard continued.

“For the task to feel too big, to do everything himself, to feel the weight of the company on his shoulders.

“But he’s gone about it in a methodical manner, making progress and making the right decisions.

“I think he’s been absolutely magnificent.

“Martin will have to shake his hand firmly, when he comes back. Because the work he’s done has been brilliant.

“He has put Aprilia into a place where they can compete this season.

“At a place where they have struggled, Bez is right there, with race rhythm.

“People thought Bez was here on talent alone. It’s the polar opposite.

“He’s a real thinker. His analysis, his feedback, has been precise and on-point and detailed.

“Aprilia are absolutely delighted to have him onboard. He has surpassed even what people within Aprilia expected.”