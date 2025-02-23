Yamaha “underplaying expectations” theory is touted

Yamaha might “underplay” their ambition for the early MotoGP rounds of 2025, it has been suggested.

The Japanese manufacturer who have struggled for the past three years were unexpected stars of preseason testing in Sepang.

Fabio Quartararo topped the timesheets at the first test, and although they slipped further back in Buriram, it has raised expectations for the new season.

“They were the factory that everyone was speaking about, as a result of their performances in Sepang,” Dorna’s Jack Appleyard reported in Buriram.

“Things have plateaued. The steps they’ve taken are still there, still evident. But this is more realistic.”

Yamaha boss underplaying expectation?

“I spoke to Maio Meregalli,” Jack Appleyard said. “He said ‘I don’t mind that things have calmed down a bit because we don’t want to go into the year with everyone thinking we can fight for the championship’.

“I asked if it was realistic, in the early part of the year, to see them competing for top fives. He felt it was a step too far.

“But it’s common for managers to underplay their expectations. It’s difficult. Yamaha are tough to judge.

“They have taken a positive step and podiums could be on the cards this year.

“For the first few rounds, in the first 15 minutes of practice, Q1 and Q2, it will be red hot.

“There will be minute margins because all five factories have worked out how to piece one lap together.”

The addition of Meregalli as Yamaha technical director was always seen as a major boost to their hopes of creeping nearer the front.

Yamaha have also added Pramac as a satellite team this year, doubling their quantity of bikes, riders and data on the grid.

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira are the duo - with experience of Honda, Ducati, KTM and Aprilia - signed up to Pramac who can help develop the Yamaha.