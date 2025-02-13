2025 Official Buriram MotoGP test: Marc Marquez ends pre-season on top

Marc Marquez took his factory Ducati to top spot on the final day of pre-season MotoGP testing in Thailand as he once again led Alex Marquez.

The main storyline from the final day of testing this winter was Ducati’s decision to race with the 2024 engine for the next two years.

That didn’t stop Marc Marquez from turning heads, though, as he put in a full race simulation on Thursday that was seven tenths quicker than Alex Marquez’s on the full GP24.

The eight-time world champion also led the timesheets with a 1m28.855s, taking over top spot in the second hour of running and going unchallenged through the rest of the day.

Alex Marquez once again trailed his brother on his Gresini-run GP24, 0.179s off the best pace, while Marco Bezzecchi impressed on the factory Aprilia in third with the Italian brand’s best ever Buriram lap.

Pedro Acosta led the in the opening hour on the factory KTM and ended the day fourth overall on the factory RC16.

Francesco Bagnaia didn’t look as comfortable as his factory Ducati team-mate Marc Marquez on the final day and was 0.523s off the best pace in fifth.

Joan Mir was strong on the factory Honda in sixth on a 1m29.399s, with VR46 Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli seventh.

Fabio Quartararo put the factory Yamaha into eighth on the combined timesheets, while Maverick Vinales made a late improvement to ninth on the Tech3 KTM.

Jack Miller rounded out the top 10 on the Pramac Yamaha, 0.762s off the pace.

Ai Ogura led the rookie charge in 11th for the Trackhouse Aprilia squad on a 1m29.636s, while Brad Binder was 12th on the sister factory team KTM.

Raul Fernandez gritted his teeth through his recent injuries to put his Trackhouse Aprilia 13th having completed 31 laps on Thursday.

Enea Bastianini’s struggles on the KTM looked to continue on the last day of testing as the Italian ended the session 15th.

Fermin Aldeguer was 18th on the Gresini Ducati, while fellow rookie Somkiat Chantra was 20th on the LCR Honda.

MotoGP 2025 will begin at Buriram on 28 February - 2 March.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

