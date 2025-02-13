Jack Miller compares style to Fabio Quartararo’s on new Yamaha

Jack Miller has used Fabio Quartararo as a yardstick as he learns about his Yamaha.

Yamaha have caught the eye during preseason testing, with Quarararo topping Day 1 in Sepang.

On the final testing day in Buriram, Quartararo was impressively eighth while Pramac Yamaha’s Miller was 10th.

Miller compared his riding of the Yamaha to Quartararo’s: “I have been doing a comparison mainly to Fabio, who is the fastest guy.

“There are some strong points, some weak points, and some areas where he is special.

“On this bike, he does some things special.

“I am trying to understand how to adapt my style to do things like that. But also, I have my strong points.”

Jack Miller from KTM to Yamaha

Miller’s adaptation from KTM to Yamaha has been largely positive throughout 2025 preseason testing.

“I always knew Yamaha had decent bones,” he said. “It was more just wondering how my riding style would adapt to it, and what I’d have to do differently.

“I am enjoying riding it. Every time I put a new tyre on, I think ‘I should have released earlier and carried a smidge more corner speed’.

“It’s a fun bike to ride in that sense. When you’re trying to get that last bit out of it, that’s where the cream rises to the top.

“We have made big steps and we will make gains throughout the first few races, definitely.

“The trajectory is good. I feel optimistic. I am keen to go racing now.”

Miller added: “I feel as ready as you can be. The bike is working, I’m happy with where we’re at.

“We threw two tyres at it, which we hadn’t done. That was nice. It’s always stressful but fun. You get it done and you’re happy.

“It’s cool, the bike behaves well in that situation.

“It’s about understanding what you need to do to prep the bike for that lap time, how to scrub the rear tyre, get the front working, how to make up the time.

“I did the sprint sim and was really happy with my time.

“I had an issue starting the thing with one of the maps. We had a default qualifying map in there which made me go to lap straight away! She got pretty hectic for the last three laps.

“It was handy to have her do that, to understand the situation.

“The conditions will be much of the same when we come back in 10 days.

“I’m ready to go, the bike is fun, I enjoy every day, every day I learn something new about it and what it needs from me.”

Quotes provided by Derry Munikartono in Buriram