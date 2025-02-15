Alex Marquez MotoGP test race sim issue hints at closer Marc Marquez gap

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez says he had an issue with electronics and his front tyre during his race simulation on the last day of MotoGP pre-season testing in Thailand.

The double grand prix world champion has enjoyed a strong pre-season on the GP24, topping the Barcelona and Sepang tests outright, and finishing the Buriram test second-quickest.

He also turned heads with a rapid sprint simulation at Sepang and was strong on a full race distance sim at Buriram, though factory Ducati rival and elder brother Marc Marquez was an average of seven tenths quicker.

Alex Marquez does suggest that gap was accentuated by several issues he has on his race sim, but does concede that he expected his brother to take a step on the last day of testing.

“To finish the pre-season like this is what you want to make,” he said.

“We did some time attack in the morning, later on a race simulation where we had a few problems. But I decided to finish the simulation.

“Also, when you have problems during the race you have to adapt a little bit.

“But we know already what the problems were. Apart from that, it was good to be all the pre-season normally in the top three, top five and this is an important thing.

“Really satisfied and ready to start the season.

“One was the electronics, one was the front tyre that had super high pressure and super high temperature. I was alone but we don’t know why.

“We will try to analyse. And later on it was a normal human electronics mistakes. It’s something normal because was like 23 laps and we did some mistakes.”

The Gresini rider added: “I have everything quite under control and everything quite complete.

“Just, I mean, I led the pre-season until the point that he decided to lead. He’s like this.

“But apart from that, I knew that Marc always many days didn’t do the time attack, he controlled a little better the risk.

“But when he put everything under control, he had something more, and especially in this track where he was always super-fast.”