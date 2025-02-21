Pedro Acosta makes light-hearted Marc Marquez jab on Spanish TV

Factory KTM rider Pedro Acosta comments on MotoGP grid rivals

Pedro Acosta has made tongue-in-cheek jabs at some of his MotoGP rivals, including Marc Marquez, on a Spanish television appearance.

The 20-year-old sophomore steps up to KTM’s factory squad in 2025 after a storming rookie campaign last year with Tech3, in which he achieved nine total podiums.

Acosta is expected to be a threat for race wins in 2025, though his title credentials remain a question mark as KTM’s standing in the pecking order remains unclear after pre-season testing.

Since coming into the grand prix paddock, Acosta has spoken at length about his desire to see more rivalries in MotoGP and for riders to put on more of a show for fans.

Pedro Acosta prods Marc Marquez

Never missing an opportunity to do so, Acosta’s recent appearance on Spanish TV show La Revuelta saw him take jabs at reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin and eight-time grand prix title winner Marquez.

Asked for his opinion on Aprilia’s Martin, Acosta replied: “With Jorge Martin, I get along better - until I raced with him.

“I like you, but without feelings. I’m a tough guy like ice, cold.”

When then asked for his opinion of Marquez, Acosta said: “Who? I focus on me. I don’t want to know anything about the grid.

“Who eats quietly, eats twice. This year, sex and rock and roll.”

Acosta ended the recent Buriram pre-season test fourth overall, with Marc Marquez leading the way.

Aprilia’s Martin has been absent since suffering multiple fractures in a heavy crash on day one of the Sepang test at the start of the month.

Having had surgery in the days after, Martin is aiming to be on the grid for next weekend’s Thai Grand Prix.

Amid KTM’s ongoing financial crisis, Acosta’s future in MotoGP has been the subject of intense speculation in recent months.

Acosta has been linked to a Ducati move for next year as KTM’s future remains uncertain, while there was even speculation that he could join Valentino Rossi’s team in 2026.

Prior to pre-season testing getting underway, Acosta said a factory visit to KTM showed him that the reality of the Austrian manufacturer’s situation was “night and day” different compared to what he had been reading in the media.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

