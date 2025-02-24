Andrea Dovizioso to continue Yamaha MotoGP testing this week

Andrea Dovizioso will continue his MotoGP testing programme with Yamaha this week in Malaysia ahead of the season-opening Thai Grand Prix.

The 15-time MotoGP race winner has been testing for Yamaha since late last year and continued riding the M1 during various stages of the 2025 pre-season.

While the rest of his testing programme for the year remains unclear, Dovizioso is set carry out two days of private running at Sepang, according to GPOne.

Andrea Dovizioso testing Yamaha MotoGP bike

The Japanese manufacturer has had a busy winter, with its latest YZR-M1 appearing to be a step forward from its predecessor.

Fabio Quartararo ended the recent Buriram test eighth overall, while there were two Yamahas in the top 10 courtesy of Pramac’s Jack Miller.

It’s not clear what Dovizioso will be testing in Malaysia, but will likely be running through various items and ideas that could then be used this weekend at the season-opening That GP.

Every upcoming Yamaha test will be looked upon with great interest by the paddock as it gears up to give its new V4 engine its track debut.

Asked about it over the pre-season, Yamaha gave no timeline as to when the V4 could be put through its paces on track before being brought to a race weekend.

The form of the M1 and Quartararo over the winter has led to a number of high-profile names, including Ducati’s David Tardozzi, tipping them to be contenders in 2025.

This year will see four factory Yamahas on the grid for the first time as it returns to having a satellite partner, having gone without since the end of 2022.

Pramac, who won the world championship last year with Jorge Martin as a Ducati satellite, will run works M1s for Miller and Miguel Oliveira.

The addition of two more bikes for Yamaha will help accelerate development of the M1.

As well as Dovizioso, Yamaha has former Tech3 KTM rider Augusto Fernandez on its books as an official test rider.

Fernandez is due to make wildcard appearances in 2025, though his MotoGP duties will be paired with a replacement call-up in World Superbikes to fill in for the injured Jonathan Rea.

The Spaniard will be on track on the R1 at the Portimao test in mid-March before competing in the Portuguese round at the same circuit at the end of next month.