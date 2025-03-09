Marc Marquez tells Isle of Man TT racer: “Sometimes even I ask why I keep going…”

Marc Marquez brutally honest on injuries in MotoGP

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez has opened up about the “risk” of racing to a former Isle of Man TT rider.

Adam Child raced around the Mountain Course for 11 years, ending in 2018 with a personal-best finish of P5.

He interviewed Marquez for The Telegraph about the MotoGP star’s horrific injury history and why he continues racing.

Marc Marquez on MotoGP risk and injury

“Sometimes even I ask why I keep going,” Marquez confessed.

“But motorbikes are my passion. If you ask what is my hobby? I say ‘motorbikes’.

“Riding motorbikes is my biggest hobby and it has become my job.

“I’m super lucky to have this job and I want to keep going.”

Marquez continued: “On the bike, I take full risk every time because that is my job.

“When you are crashing, sliding down the racetrack, you are only thinking about getting to the spare bike in the pits.

“Sometimes you understand the crash, sometimes no. But we are not scared about crashing.

“If you understand the crash, you braked too late for example, and you know why you crash, you can push again straight away.”

Marc Marquez explains new attitude

The arm injury he notoriously suffered in 2020 threatened his career and his health.

Marquez returned on an uncompetitive Honda which he tried to push beyond its limit.

That resulted in multiple highsides, and a crash-fest at the 2023 German MotoGP at the Sachsenring. He withdrew before the grand prix at a circuit which he traditionally enjoyed.

A move to Gresini Ducati re-lit his fire. He had a competitive bike, and won races again. Crucially, the danger of constant crashes disappeared.

This year on a factory Ducati Marquez is among the two favourites for the 2025 MotoGP championship.

He dominated last weekend's season-opener in Thailand, claiming pole position then winning the sprint and the grand prix.

“Five years ago, before the injuries, winning was the normal thing,” he said.

“Now I realise that winning is not a normal thing. After all the injuries and four or five long operations in the arm, now if I take a win, it’s like a present.

“I have had a great career, and now I’m back to pushing the limits to try to improve.

“ Last year I did the most difficult thing in my career and that was to come back from those injuries and win again with Gresini.”

Marquez’s more mature approach to risk-taking extends beyond motorcycle racing.

Speaking at Ducati’s season launch on the ski mountains of Italy, he said: “When I was 20 years old I would crash two or three times when skiing, trying to go fast.

“But, at 31, I realise what an injury is, what an injury can do.

“So I take my time, I am calm on the skis and take risks only on the racetrack – which is my job.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Marc Marquez tells Isle of Man TT racer: “Sometimes even I ask why I keep going…”
Marc Marquez
F1 News
2m ago
“Demotion” query about ex-Aston Martin boss rejected
Aston Martin
MotoGP News
2h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: Pecco Bagnaia “has room for improvement”
Gigi Dall'Igna, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Revealed: The key reason behind Lewis Hamilton’s rapid Ferrari adaptation
Lewis Hamilton
NASCAR News
3h ago
2025 NASCAR Cup Series - Phoenix qualifying results
William Byron

More News

NASCAR Results
4h ago
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix - Practice results
NASCAR
F1 News
5h ago
Martin Brundle’s worrying Red Bull observation - but Max Verstappen still “the favourite”
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
5h ago
Valentino Rossi warned “I don’t know much he can help” Pecco Bagnaia
Valentino Rossi
RR News
12h ago
Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop bag impressive results at Daytona 200
Peter Hickman
F1 Feature
17h ago
Experienced F1 driver identified who will be beaten by young teammate in 2025
Esteban Ocon