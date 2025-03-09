Marc Marquez tells Isle of Man TT racer: “Sometimes even I ask why I keep going…”

Marc Marquez has opened up about the “risk” of racing to a former Isle of Man TT rider.

Adam Child raced around the Mountain Course for 11 years, ending in 2018 with a personal-best finish of P5.

He interviewed Marquez for The Telegraph about the MotoGP star’s horrific injury history and why he continues racing.

Marc Marquez on MotoGP risk and injury

“Sometimes even I ask why I keep going,” Marquez confessed.

“But motorbikes are my passion. If you ask what is my hobby? I say ‘motorbikes’.

“Riding motorbikes is my biggest hobby and it has become my job.

“I’m super lucky to have this job and I want to keep going.”

Marquez continued: “On the bike, I take full risk every time because that is my job.

“When you are crashing, sliding down the racetrack, you are only thinking about getting to the spare bike in the pits.

“Sometimes you understand the crash, sometimes no. But we are not scared about crashing.

“If you understand the crash, you braked too late for example, and you know why you crash, you can push again straight away.”

Marc Marquez explains new attitude

The arm injury he notoriously suffered in 2020 threatened his career and his health.

Marquez returned on an uncompetitive Honda which he tried to push beyond its limit.

That resulted in multiple highsides, and a crash-fest at the 2023 German MotoGP at the Sachsenring. He withdrew before the grand prix at a circuit which he traditionally enjoyed.

A move to Gresini Ducati re-lit his fire. He had a competitive bike, and won races again. Crucially, the danger of constant crashes disappeared.

This year on a factory Ducati Marquez is among the two favourites for the 2025 MotoGP championship.

He dominated last weekend's season-opener in Thailand, claiming pole position then winning the sprint and the grand prix.

“Five years ago, before the injuries, winning was the normal thing,” he said.

“Now I realise that winning is not a normal thing. After all the injuries and four or five long operations in the arm, now if I take a win, it’s like a present.

“I have had a great career, and now I’m back to pushing the limits to try to improve.

“ Last year I did the most difficult thing in my career and that was to come back from those injuries and win again with Gresini.”

Marquez’s more mature approach to risk-taking extends beyond motorcycle racing.

Speaking at Ducati’s season launch on the ski mountains of Italy, he said: “When I was 20 years old I would crash two or three times when skiing, trying to go fast.

“But, at 31, I realise what an injury is, what an injury can do.

“So I take my time, I am calm on the skis and take risks only on the racetrack – which is my job.”