Marco Bezzecchi explains ‘avoidable’ Thai MotoGP practice crash

Marco Bezzecchi says his crash late on in second practice at the MotoGP Thai Grand Prix was one he “could have avoided” as it stemmed from a lack of Aprilia knowledge.

The three-time grand prix winner has been one of the standout performers of the pre-season aboard the factory Aprilia and carried that form into Friday’s practices at Buriram.

Bezzecchi finished Friday fourth overall but suffered a small crash late on in second practice at Turn 3.

Marco Bezzecchi crashed in Thai MotoGP Practice

He explained to the media that this was down to him not having enough knowledge of the RS-GP when pushing it in qualifying trim and encountered movement on the bike under braking that he didn’t know how to react to.

“Yeah, it was a positive day for me,” Bezzecchi said.

“At the end I tried maybe a bit too much, but it’s the first time I tried to make a bit more.

“I think it was possible to avoid the crash. It’s the first time I had a similar movement in braking, so I didn’t really know what to do.

“I tried to put the bike in, anyway. So, small mistake but overall it was a good day.”

When it was put to him that this suggests he has good confidence in the bike, he replied: “Yeah, I feel confident, of course. I found different conditions compared to the test.

“During the test the rubber on track was a lot.

“We started from a good base, but the track is not the same like in the test.

“So, we had to change something on the bike and I had to change something also on the riding to try to adapt.

“But overall the confidence is there. So, hopefully tomorrow I can improve.”

The Aprilia has always had a strong front-end, which suits Bezzecchi’s style, but he also notes that steps have been made to make the rear more stable since he first rode the bike in Barcelona last November.

“Well, let’s say that from Montmelo we improved a lot,” he added.

“Of course, the first feeling that I had was ‘fuck, the front is good’.

“And I also had the feeling of the rear a bit loose. So, from Montmelo we improved a lot, especially in traction.

“Now the bike is a lot more stable. The difference is a bit more in the braking. We still have to find a way to make a smooth bike in all kind of braking.”

As well as strong one-lap speed, Bezzecchi’s used tyre pace is encouraging after Friday practice - though he is reticent to predict he will be in the fight with the Marquez brothers on Saturday.

“I don’t know,” he said.

“I still have to check the pace from everyone. Of course, I think Marc at the moment is the fastest.

“Alex through all the winter testing was really good as well. Let’s say that my target is to do better than today and then we’ll see what we can do.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren