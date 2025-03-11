“Lost weight” theory about “streamlined” Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez has trimmed down - and is now in prime physical condition to claim the MotoGP championship.

That is a fresh theory from the season-opener at Buriram which Marquez dominated.

He claimed pole position, won the sprint, then won the grand prix to immediately take control of the championship.

Marquez became the first factory Ducati rider to win their debut since Casey Stoner’s 2007 title-winning season.

“He’s lost weight,” TNT Sports’ Suzi Perry noticed about Marquez.

“Look at his cheek bones, you could cut paper on them, they are razor sharp.

“And he had no weight to lose. He has lost three kilos.”

Marc Marquez has 'lost muscle'

Neil Hodgson noted: “He has definitely lost muscle. He had single-figures body fat, like a lot of the riders.

“He lost muscle because, the first comments after testing the ‘25 bike, which was a two-year step from the ‘23 bike he was on, was ‘this bike is easier to ride’.

“I know it has reverted to the ‘24 [engine]. It’s less physical so he can lose muscle and be more streamlined.

“Power to weight ratio plays a huge part.”

Sylvain Guintoli mentioned more benefits: “It’s huge for fuel consumption and getting more aero.

“The less muscle mass you have, for motorbike riding this is what you need.

“He was definitely muscling the 2023 bike that he rode in 2024. You could see he was tense on that bike.

“The body language on the factory Ducati this year, from his first laps, was more relaxed, the head position was lower, more comfortable.”

Marquez is the second-oldest rider on the 2025 grid, behind Johann Zarco.

Now 32, his switch from Gresini to the official Ducati garage has given him access to the best machinery in the sport.

The evidence from Buriram suggests that he has a great chance of finally adding to his eight world titles.