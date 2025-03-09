Valentino Rossi warned “I don’t know much he can help” Pecco Bagnaia

Bad news for Valentino Rossi in his protege's battle with Marc Marquez

Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Valentino Rossi won’t be able to aid Francesco Bagnaia in his battle with Marc Marquez, it has been claimed.

Rossi kicked off 2025 by insisting he wanted to be more present in the MotoGP paddock.

As well as his VR46 team gaining an elevated status within Ducati, his protege Bagnaia has welcomed his eternal nemesis Marquez into the factory garage.

Marquez destroyed the field at the season-opening Thailand MotoGP to win the sprint and the grand prix.

The championship this year would tie Marquez with Rossi’s tally of nine world titles.

“I don’t know how much Vale can help Pecco,” Sylvain Guintoli told TNT Sports.

“Pecco knows what he has to do, he knows his potential.

“If I was him, I’d be worried. He knows that Marc last year, on an inferior bike, was fighting with him. The last lap at Jerez? Marc was doing it on a year-old bike in a private team.

“Pecco knows this will be a more difficult job this year. The pressure is on.

“As a rider, it’s a bad situation! You don’t want Marquez as your teammate! It will be tough.

“But, Pecco, there is something there that we haven’t seen yet. If it’s going to come out, it will come this year.”

Pecco Bagnaia faces 'difficult year' against Marc Marquez

Bagnaia has established himself as a two-time MotoGP champion.

He delivered Ducati’s first title since Casey Stoner in 2007, and was the first Italian to win since Rossi.

All eyes are on the dynamic in the Ducati box as the brilliant Marquez joins.

“It will be a different story for him going head-to-head with Marquez,” Guintoli warned.

“Pecco knows how talented and naturally fast Marc is, and how mentally strong he is.

“He’s the best rider at the moment - look at his results.

“He’s a rider you don’t want as a teammate! As a rider you don’t want somebody strong on the same bike with access to the same information.

“It will be a difficult year for Pecco but we know he thrives under maximum pressure.”

Neil Hodgson said before the grand prix in Thailand: “It's not a foregone conclusion that Marc will obliterate Bagnaia, who is a two-time champion.

“Bagnaia has not peaked, he’s still learning and growing as a rider.

“We’ve got a treat ahead, we will some great races. Early on, they will trying to command who is No 1. Some riders will let the brakes off.”

Hodgson insisted fear will not be a factor for Bagnaia: “Not at all.

“If Pecco allows Marc to be Marc - to rough him up on track - he will continue to do that.

“Pecco is super bright and he knows that so he won’t give Marc a millimetre on track.

“He has to be ‘perfect Pecco’ - qualify on pole, get the lead, be perfect.

“We’ve seen him do that, he’s had lots of perfect weekends. It’s the only way to fend off Marquez.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

