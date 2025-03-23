Jack Miller’s blunt response to Jorge Martin and Aprilia’s rule-change wish

Jack Miller has been brutally honest about Jorge Martin and Aprilia’s request for a rule-change.

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola wants a new rule to be introduced to allow injured riders to partake in a private test before racing again.

That would benefit Martin who is currently sidelined through injury, and who will miss at least the first three rounds of 2025.

Rivola claimed about his rival manufacturers: “I understand that everybody agrees on that - apart from one.”

Ducati boss Davide Tardozzi, and Marc Marquez, have poured cold water on the rule-change idea.

But now further opposition has arisen from Pramac Yamaha rider Miller.

"This is MotoGP and the rules have been like that for a long time,” Miller told Motorsport.

“If we go back to when Valentino Rossi broke his leg and so on.

“Also mean Marc Marquez, for example, who missed almost an entire season.

"They were only able to do the test they were given. It's the way it works.

“The rules are the rules, it's unfortunate for [Martin and Aprilia], but those are the cards they have been dealt this year."

Aprilia wanted Jorge Martin rule-change

Rossi infamously broke his leg in 2010. Staggeringly he missed only four rounds but still conceded the title to Jorge Lorenzo.

Marquez then missed the majority of 2020 after an injury at Jerez which plagued him for years, and can still impact him today.

Aprilia’s Rivola said: "I'm sorry for the riders that we didn’t do this for in the past - their teams should have got the idea!”

Martin won the 2024 MotoGP title on a Pramac Ducati then switched to Aprilia.

But a highside a few laps into the first official test meant he missed all of pre-season due to a foot injury.

Martin then crashed again in training just days before the first race, requiring surgery on his hand.

He aims to return in Qatar, the fourth round, or in Spain, the fifth round.

But when Martin does race again, his immediate focus will be on testing his Aprilia because he isn’t yet up to speed on his new machinery.

That’s where Rivola’s idea for a rule-change came in, to aid his rider’s adaptation to his new bike.

But there is clear opposition to his idea from within the MotoGP paddock.

The next round is next weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, and Martin will again be at home nursing his injured hand.