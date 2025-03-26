Marc Marquez “must stay focused” after “two practically perfect weekends”

All eyes on Marc Marquez as he seeks an eighth COTA MotoGP victory this weekend.

After “two practically perfect weekends", Marc Marquez is the runaway favourite to extend his unbeaten 2025 run and claim an eighth MotoGP victory at COTA.

The Spaniard made history as the youngest-ever premier-class race winner at the inaugural Austin event in 2013.

Twelve years later, he returns with a chance to strengthen his bid to become the oldest champion of the MotoGP era.

Marquez’s 2013 win was the first of a six-race streak for Repsol Honda, a run that ended in 2019 when he crashed from the lead due to a technical issue.

The 2020 round was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic and in 2021 Marquez fought back from his arm injuries to secure what would be the penultimate win of his Honda career at Austin.

A startline glitch hindered Marquez in 2022, but he still managed to charge through the field to sixth. 

Missing the 2023 race due to injuries sustained in a collision with Miguel Oliveira, he returned in 2024, finishing runner-up in the Sprint for Gresini Ducati.

Marquez then briefly took the lead of last year’s grand prix only to crash out with a brake issue.

He returns as the overwhelming favourite after a flawless start to his factory Ducati career in Thailand and Argentina.

“We arrive in Austin after two practically perfect weekends, especially the first in Thailand,” Marquez said.

“COTA is a track where I have always managed to be fast, even last year when I was here for the first time on the Ducati.

“A physically demanding track and in terms of riding too where I have won a lot.

“We must stay focused, not make mistakes, take care of the details and work hard with the whole Team to be competitive.”

Marquez starts this weekend with a 16-point lead over younger brother Alex, his nearest rival in every race so far.

Meanwhile, Marc's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia has hinted at changing back to the ‘standard’ GP24 package after missing out on the GP podium last time in Argentina.

The Italian is a Moto2 winner at Austin but has taken only a Sprint victory so far in the premier class, having fallen from the lead in 2023.

“The atmosphere in Austin is always special. A very long track, one of the most demanding on the calendar both physically and in terms of riding, with 20 corners,” he said.

“In 2023 I scored a nice win in the Sprint, while last year I have struggled more.

“In Argentina we scored two solid placings, but we weren’t as perfect and competitive as we want. We need to continue working with the team to find good riding feelings again.”

