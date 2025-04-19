“Marc Marquez said last year” insight about early Ducati prediction

A Marc Marquez ally reveals his 2024 thoughts aboard a Ducati

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez believed he could have challenged for the 2024 MotoGP championship with a factory bike, a close ally has revealed.

Marquez swapped sub-par Honda machinery for a year-old Ducati last year, and it brilliantly rejuvenated his career.

He returned to winning ways and did enough to earn a promotion into Ducati’s factory team, where he sits now, at the expense of Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini.

However, he was unable to keep pace with Martin or Pecco Bagnaia who fought for the title until the final day with equal machinery.

Marc Marquez ally reveals his early Ducati feeling

“Gigi Dall’Igna has done a lot of things right in Ducati, Stefan Bradl, the Honda test rider who previously worked alongside Marquez, told GPOne.

“Last year with the GP24, he brought a much improved version of the GP23 to the track.

“This bike once again provided a significant technical boost.

“Marc said last year that he could have given Pecco and Jorge Martin a run for their money if he had a 2024 factory bike at his disposal. He understood it very early.

“Now in the factory team, all doors are open for him.

“Gigi is a fan of Marc and that the technician and rider speak a common language. They are a brilliant duo who have reached a higher level thanks to this close collaboration.

“It’s a combination like the one that existed at Ferrari between Michael Schumacher and Ross Brawn or Jean Todt.”

Dall’Igna broke the recent Ducati philosophy of promoting talent from within to snatch Marquez for the factory team.

That faith has been justified already - even if it meant losing Martin and Marco Bezzecchi to Aprilia, and Bastianini to KTM.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Trackhouse explain why they opted against an American MotoGP rider
Ai Ogura
F1 News
17m ago
Toto Wolff shuts down Max Verstappen rumours: “We didn’t have any conversations”
Toto Wolff
F1 News
52m ago
Fresh twist in Max Verstappen’s future as sabbatical suggested by paddock insider
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Marc Marquez said last year” insight about early Ducati prediction
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
3h ago
Maverick Vinales’ eerie premonition: “I couldn’t believe it…”
Maverick Vinales

More News

F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen gets €264m ‘deal of the century offer’ from F1 rival
Rumours surrounding Max Verstappen's F1 future show no sign of stopping
F1 News
3h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
George Russell
WSBK News
4h ago
BMW insider shares “scary data” genius of Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
F1 News
5h ago
‘Sad’ Liam Lawson observation after ruthless Red Bull F1 drop
Liam Lawson
F1 News
6h ago
Christian Horner rejects talk of Red Bull being in ‘crisis’
Christian Horner has rejected talk of Red Bull being in 'crisis'