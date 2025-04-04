KTM boss slams “unprofessional” race direction for COTA MotoGP race start delay

KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer has called the decision by race direction to delay the start of the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix “both unfortunate and unprofessional”.

All but three riders lined up on the grid for last weekend’s grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas on wet tyres, following rainfall on the run up to pitlane opening for the sighting lap.

Poleman Marc Marquez triggered an exodus from the grid just seconds before the warm-up lap was due to start as he bolted for his bike fitted with dry tyres, having felt the track had cleared up too much for wets.

Under the current regulations, any rider who leaves the grid to change tyres before the race start is to serve a ride-through penalty.

If more than 10 riders leave the grid, the start is then delayed. Marquez later admitted he knew his actions would lead to at least 10 riders following him into pitlane.

However, it is not clear that 10 riders actually did leave the grid, with race direction delaying the start anyway on safety grounds.

Trackhouse team boss Davide Brivio was left furious by race direction’s decision, as his rider Ai Ogura was one of the three - along with KTM duo Brad Binder and Enea Bastianini - to line up on the grid on slicks.

Speaking to Speedweek after the grand prix, Beirer was similarly angry: “There's no question that what the officials did on Sunday was both unfortunate and unprofessional.

“They acted differently than the regulations stipulate.

“The situation we experienced is clearly covered.

“If nine riders leave the starting grid, it's clear – these nine riders will start from the pitlane and receive a rider-through penalty, that's the rule.”

Beirer’s interpretation of the regulation is not correct, in this case, as the riders who left the grid prior to the warm-up lap would have taken their original starting spots and then received a ride-through.

He added: “There are rules for everything in this paddock.

“If you rider 1km/h too fast in the pitlane – penalty.

“If you touch the green with a millimetre of your bike – penalty, and if you wear the wrong trousers on the starting grid, that's not right either.

“If everything is regulated and handled so consistently, then that must apply everywhere.”

Marquez would ultimately crash out of the lead of the grand prix on lap nine of 19, with Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia - who also changed his bike before the warm-up lap - picking up the pieces.