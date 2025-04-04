Intriguing details revealed by unseen Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez chat

A conversation between Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia following the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix revealed issues the latter faced in the race.

A dramatic grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas began with the start being delayed after Marc Marquez triggered an exodus from the grid when he ran to swap to his dry bike.

During the race, Marquez crashed on lap nine of 19 while comfortably leading and handed the victory to his factory Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

A video released by MotoGP’s official website revealed a behind-the-scenes conversation between Marquez and Bagnaia that revealed the latter faced several issues during the grand prix.

“It was all dry,” Bagnaia began.

“I had the dry bike, but with wet tyres. One lap lasts a lifetime like that.

“I thought, ‘I’ve got to go, I’ve got to go’. Then I saw you running off, and and I thought ‘he’s usually smart, he knows what he’s doing. I’ll go too’.

“But when I got to my box, I haded him my bottle, got on the bike and then the lights came on.

“But I was kind of happy when they said ‘stop everything’.”

“I knew what I wanted to do,” Marquez replied.

After this, Bagnaia went on to reveal that he battled vibration issues during the grand prix at certain corners - something Marquez says didn't affect him.

“But today, you were faster,” Bagnaia dded. “A bit faster than your brother. The problem was the rear vibration.

“I didn’t have any,” said in response, to which Bagnaia added: “No, but after it started there was a lot of vibration at Turn 6, Turn 17, Turn 18.”

Read more: How a smarter Pecco Bagnaia bested a faster Marc Marquez in dramatic COTA MotoGP

Bagnaia’s victory at COTA was his first of what has so far been a tough 2025 campaign, as for most of it he has been outclassed by new team-mate Marc Marquez.

After the Americas GP, Bagnaia is now just 12 points off the championship lead having entered the third round 31 points adrift.

Heading to next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Gresini’s Alex Marquez - who was second at COTA - lead the standings by a point over Marc Marquez.