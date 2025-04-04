Intriguing details revealed by unseen Pecco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez chat

Pecco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez's private chat revealed

Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Pecco Bagnaia, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

A conversation between Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia following the MotoGP Americas Grand Prix revealed issues the latter faced in the race.

A dramatic grand prix at the Circuit of the Americas began with the start being delayed after Marc Marquez triggered an exodus from the grid when he ran to swap to his dry bike.

During the race, Marquez crashed on lap nine of 19 while comfortably leading and handed the victory to his factory Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia.

A video released by MotoGP’s official website revealed a behind-the-scenes conversation between Marquez and Bagnaia that revealed the latter faced several issues during the grand prix.

“It was all dry,” Bagnaia began.

“I had the dry bike, but with wet tyres. One lap lasts a lifetime like that.

“I thought, ‘I’ve got to go, I’ve got to go’. Then I saw you running off, and and I thought ‘he’s usually smart, he knows what he’s doing. I’ll go too’.

“But when I got to my box, I haded him my bottle, got on the bike and then the lights came on.

“But I was kind of happy when they said ‘stop everything’.”

“I knew what I wanted to do,” Marquez replied.

After this, Bagnaia went on to reveal that he battled vibration issues during the grand prix at certain corners - something Marquez says didn't affect him.

“But today, you were faster,” Bagnaia dded. “A bit faster than your brother. The problem was the rear vibration.

“I didn’t have any,” said in response, to which Bagnaia added: “No, but after it started there was a lot of vibration at Turn 6, Turn 17, Turn 18.”

Read more: How a smarter Pecco Bagnaia bested a faster Marc Marquez in dramatic COTA MotoGP

Bagnaia’s victory at COTA was his first of what has so far been a tough 2025 campaign, as for most of it he has been outclassed by new team-mate Marc Marquez.

After the Americas GP, Bagnaia is now just 12 points off the championship lead having entered the third round 31 points adrift.

Heading to next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix, Gresini’s Alex Marquez - who was second at COTA - lead the standings by a point over Marc Marquez.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
1m ago
Steve Mercer hits “massive milestone” after life-changing Isle of Man TT crash
Steve Mercer with Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Credit: Instagram/Steve Mercer.
MotoGP News
21m ago
Major development tipped for Hungary MotoGP track
Balaton Park Circuit, Hungary, joins 2025 MotoGP and WorldSBK calendars
MotoGP News
25m ago
“90 percent” of reason for Honda’s improvement is pinpointed
Joan Mir
F1 News
35m ago
F1 paddock divided in judgements over Red Bull’s Liam Lawson axing
Liam Lawson
BSB News
1h ago
BSB Navarra test “not about being the fastest guy” for Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin, 2024 BSB Navarra test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.

More News

BSB News
1h ago
McAMS Racing Yamaha team unveil 2025 BSB R1
McAMS Racing Yamaha
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia: 2024 MotoGP title loss ‘will take years to digest’
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
NASCAR News
2h ago
Ross Chastain responds to Joey Logano’s “jackass” driving comments
Ross Chastain
RR News
2h ago
John McGuinness ‘can’t pull rabbits out of the hat anymore’ at Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner addresses Helmut Marko’s Adrian Newey claim about Yuki Tsunoda
Horner, Newey