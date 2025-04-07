Can this KTM rider repeat his 2025 MotoGP breakthrough race?

Enea Bastianini was the fastest rider on track during the closing laps of the COTA MotoGP, as he completed an impressive 17th to 7th recovery.

Bastianini’s second top ten of the season has put the Tech3 rider between factory riders Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta for twelfth in the early world championship standings.

More importantly, Bastianini believes his COTA charge was made possible by a set-up change, rather than his renowned tyre-saving skills.

That gives the Italian optimism as he heads to another of his favourite circuits, Lusail, venue for this weekend’s Qatar round.

"We did a good step forward in Austin, I felt good in the race and we got a great result from 17th on the grid to 7th, and I think that we can do another step this week in Qatar,” said Bastianini, a Qatar winner for Gresini Ducati in 2022.

“Lusail is one of my favourite tracks, where we had great moments in the past, so I am really curious to go there and see how we will perform with the KTM."

Bastianini wins, Qatar 2022

Recalling Austin, Bastianini explained: “For warm-up, we changed something again on the bike and I was confident for the race.

“In the last 4-5 laps me and Bezzecchi were the fastest riders on track and I felt ‘together’ with the bike for the first time.

“In Thailand, I was fast in the race, but I rode with a lot of confidence for the first time at COTA.

“We did a great job with the team because we did not start very well but we left very happy.”

Like most KTM riders, Bastianini has been struggling to control vibration from the rear tyre but also felt the bike lacked stability.

“Vibration has been the main problem with the bike,” he confirmed. “But also one of the worst problems was the stability, it was so difficult for me to push.

“It happened also [in the COTA race] but just at the start. When the tyre grip dropped it was coming better.”

Yet to break the top five in any race so far this season, KTM has a decent recent record at Qatar, including last year’s double podium by Brad Binder.

"[Qatar] is a track that usually suits our bike, and last season, there was a KTM on both sprints and race podiums," said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon.

“Both Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales are arriving from Austin with an improved feeling on the bike.

“Enea scored his best KTM result, and has most importantly felt better and more in control on the KTM.

“In addition, both of them had some important aerodynamics tests last week, which will for sure help them find extra speed.

“All in one, I am confident that they will both arrive in Doha with a lot of motivation, and we can’t wait to get back on track with them."

Team-mate Maverick Vinales is also a former Qatar MotoGP winner, in 2017 and 2021 for Yamaha.