Can this KTM rider repeat his 2025 MotoGP breakthrough race?

"Good step forward" with Tech3 KTM fuelled Enea Bastianini’s 17th-to-7th COTA comeback.

Enea Bastianini, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

Enea Bastianini was the fastest rider on track during the closing laps of the COTA MotoGP, as he completed an impressive 17th to 7th recovery.

Bastianini’s second top ten of the season has put the Tech3 rider between factory riders Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta for twelfth in the early world championship standings.

More importantly, Bastianini believes his COTA charge was made possible by a set-up change, rather than his renowned tyre-saving skills.

That gives the Italian optimism as he heads to another of his favourite circuits, Lusail, venue for this weekend’s Qatar round.

"We did a good step forward in Austin, I felt good in the race and we got a great result from 17th on the grid to 7th, and I think that we can do another step this week in Qatar,” said Bastianini, a Qatar winner for Gresini Ducati in 2022.

“Lusail is one of my favourite tracks, where we had great moments in the past, so I am really curious to go there and see how we will perform with the KTM."

Bastianini wins, Qatar 2022
Bastianini wins, Qatar 2022

Recalling Austin, Bastianini explained: “For warm-up, we changed something again on the bike and I was confident for the race.

“In the last 4-5 laps me and Bezzecchi were the fastest riders on track and I felt ‘together’ with the bike for the first time.

“In Thailand, I was fast in the race, but I rode with a lot of confidence for the first time at COTA.

“We did a great job with the team because we did not start very well but we left very happy.”

Like most KTM riders, Bastianini has been struggling to control vibration from the rear tyre but also felt the bike lacked stability.

“Vibration has been the main problem with the bike,” he confirmed. “But also one of the worst problems was the stability, it was so difficult for me to push.

“It happened also [in the COTA race] but just at the start. When the tyre grip dropped it was coming better.”

Yet to break the top five in any race so far this season,  KTM has a decent recent record at Qatar, including last year’s double podium by Brad Binder.

"[Qatar] is a track that usually suits our bike, and last season, there was a KTM on both sprints and race podiums," said Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon.

“Both Enea Bastianini and Maverick Viñales are arriving from Austin with an improved feeling on the bike.

“Enea scored his best KTM result, and has most importantly felt better and more in control on the KTM.

“In addition, both of them had some important aerodynamics tests last week, which will for sure help them find extra speed.

“All in one, I am confident that they will both arrive in Doha with a lot of motivation, and we can’t wait to get back on track with them."

Team-mate Maverick Vinales is also a former Qatar MotoGP winner, in 2017 and 2021 for Yamaha.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
“Narrative” pointing at Marc Marquez struggle in Qatar is scrutinised
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia given important advice as Jorge Martin returns at Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Former racer, title-winning team owner Shigeaki Hattori dies after car crash
Shigeaki Hattori
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 Qatar MotoGP: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo gets Ducati comparison: “Rear is not helping the front”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda admits Red Bull setup gamble: ‘I wanted a bit more consistency’
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
Kenny Roberts Jr returns to the track on KR211V MotoGP machine
Kenny Roberts Jr, Valencia 2006
F1 News
2h ago
‘Not a good sign’ for Ferrari spotted from Lewis Hamilton on-board
Lewis Hamilton endured a disappointing weekend in Japan
F1 News
4h ago
McLaren suggest Max Verstappen’s title bid “very difficult to keep up” without best car
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen