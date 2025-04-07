Preparations for Michael Laverty’s Isle of Man TT team take next step

Ex-racer Laverty set to debut race team at TT in 2025

Michael Laverty (centre), TNT MotoGP 2025
Michael Laverty (centre), TNT MotoGP 2025
© Gold and Goose

Preparations for Michael Laverty’s Isle of Man TT debut as a team owner have taken another step after taking delivery of new bikes at the weekend.

Former MotoGP and British Superbike rider Laverty announced last month that he would be entering his MLav Racing team into this year’s isle of Man TT and North West 200.

Laverty made the announcement during TNT Sports’ coverage of the Argentina MotoGP round, after Neil Hodgson inadvertently let the cat out of the bag.

The MLav Racing squad - which also competes in Moto3 - is due to field 17-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson, as well as double podium finisher Mike Browne on the roads on BMW machinery this year.

An official announcement is yet to be made, though Crash.net understands this will come some time next week.

However, preparations are ongoing, with Charles Hurst Motorrad in Belfast posting on its social media channels that Michael Laverty’s brother John Laverty has collected two of the M1000RRs the team will race this year.

Intriguingly, the post also mentions a British Superbike campaign - though details on that have yet to emerge.

Hutchinson competed at the TT last year with the Padgetts Racing team, having reunited a partnership that saw him claim his historic five-in-a-week success in 2010.

But the 2024 TT was tough for the Englishman, who managed a best of 12th in the Senior TT.

Browne has been on the up on the road racing scene in recent years and scored a podium in the Supertwin class last year.

On an Aprilia, he set the fastest ever lap for the brand on his way to a top six finish in the Senior TT.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
“Narrative” pointing at Marc Marquez struggle in Qatar is scrutinised
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aprilia given important advice as Jorge Martin returns at Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
IndyCar News
1h ago
Former racer, title-winning team owner Shigeaki Hattori dies after car crash
Shigeaki Hattori
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 Qatar MotoGP: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Quartararo gets Ducati comparison: “Rear is not helping the front”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
F1 News
2h ago
Yuki Tsunoda admits Red Bull setup gamble: ‘I wanted a bit more consistency’
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
Kenny Roberts Jr returns to the track on KR211V MotoGP machine
Kenny Roberts Jr, Valencia 2006
F1 News
2h ago
‘Not a good sign’ for Ferrari spotted from Lewis Hamilton on-board
Lewis Hamilton endured a disappointing weekend in Japan
F1 News
4h ago
McLaren suggest Max Verstappen’s title bid “very difficult to keep up” without best car
Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen