Dominic Herbertson finds Supertwin ride after WTF Racing 2025 Isle of Man TT plans fell through

Dominic Herbertson has announced his Supertwin class plans for the 2025 Isle of Man TT, as he joins forces with a new team at the event.

Herbertson’s plans for the 2025 TT have been thrown into uncertainty after the OMG Racing-owned WTF Racing squad announced it has withdrawn from competition this year due to unforeseen commercial reasons.

The popular Englishman was due to contest the big bike classes and the Supersport category with WTF Racing alongside James Hillier, having initially signed on to continue with Burrows Engineering for another year.

While his participation in the other races this year remains in question, Herbertson will at least make two starts at the TT in 2025 in the Supertwin class.

He has partnered with London-based Melbray Racing, who makes its TT debut in 2025.

The team raced at the Manx Grand Prix for the first time last year with Herbertson in the Senior Classic event, in which he finished seventh, while its other rider Glen English was second in the Classic Junior race.

Herbertson will ride a Paton S1R with Melbray Racing in the Supertwin class at TT 2025 and will be looking to build on the podium finished he achieved in the category in 2024.

“I’m really looking forward to riding for Melbray Racing in the two Supertwin races at this year’s TT,” Herbertson said.

“They’re a small team, but a great bunch of people, and I’m hoping to have the same results or better in this class than I had at last year's TT.”

Melbray Racing says its preparations for its TT debut have been “a steep learning curve”, but the squad is looking forward to the challenge.

“We’re super excited to have our team coming to the TT this year and having such a great talent as Dominic Herbertson riding our bike makes it even more special,” Simon Warren, team owner, said.

“It’s been a steep learning curve, but one we have enjoyed, and to have a bike lining up on the grid for a TT race is a childhood dream come true.

“We have some wonderful sponsors joining us on this journey, so a massive thank you to Venhill Engineering, The Bike Shed London, Uggly and Co, The Shed at Laxey and Chasin’ the Racin’ podcast.

“Without them, this would not be possible.”