Dominic Herbertson finds Supertwin ride after WTF Racing 2025 Isle of Man TT plans fell through

Englishman’s 2025 plans upended by WTF Racing collapse

Dominic Herbertson, 2025 Isle of Man TT
Dominic Herbertson, 2025 Isle of Man TT
© Isle of Man TT

Dominic Herbertson has announced his Supertwin class plans for the 2025 Isle of Man TT, as he joins forces with a new team at the event.

Herbertson’s plans for the 2025 TT have been thrown into uncertainty after the OMG Racing-owned WTF Racing squad announced it has withdrawn from competition this year due to unforeseen commercial reasons.

The popular Englishman was due to contest the big bike classes and the Supersport category with WTF Racing alongside James Hillier, having initially signed on to continue with Burrows Engineering for another year.

While his participation in the other races this year remains in question, Herbertson will at least make two starts at the TT in 2025 in the Supertwin class.

He has partnered with London-based Melbray Racing, who makes its TT debut in 2025.

The team raced at the Manx Grand Prix for the first time last year with Herbertson in the Senior Classic event, in which he finished seventh, while its other rider Glen English was second in the Classic Junior race.

Herbertson will ride a Paton S1R with Melbray Racing in the Supertwin class at TT 2025 and will be looking to build on the podium finished he achieved in the category in 2024.

“I’m really looking forward to riding for Melbray Racing in the two Supertwin races at this year’s TT,” Herbertson said.

“They’re a small team, but a great bunch of people, and I’m hoping to have the same results or better in this class than I had at last year's TT.”

Melbray Racing says its preparations for its TT debut have been “a steep learning curve”, but the squad is looking forward to the challenge.

“We’re super excited to have our team coming to the TT this year and having such a great talent as Dominic Herbertson riding our bike makes it even more special,” Simon Warren, team owner, said.

“It’s been a steep learning curve, but one we have enjoyed, and to have a bike lining up on the grid for a TT race is a childhood dream come true.

“We have some wonderful sponsors joining us on this journey, so a massive thank you to Venhill Engineering, The Bike Shed London, Uggly and Co, The Shed at Laxey and Chasin’ the Racin’ podcast.

“Without them, this would not be possible.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Underdog Max Verstappen’s F1 heroics remind Fernando Alonso of 2012
Max Verstappen
F1 News
3m ago
Honda will have say in Aston Martin's F1 driver line up from 2026
Aston Martin
Moto3 News
8m ago
Moto3 title contender Matteo Bertelle suffers big injury blow
Matteo Bertelle, MTA Racing, 2025 Americas Moto3
Le Mans News
17m ago
Audi puts LMP1 and DTM cars up for sale
Audi LMP1 and DTM
F1 News
34m ago
McLaren ‘politics’ claim made after Oscar Piastri’s team order request in Japan
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
45m ago
Marc Marquez: “I remember exactly the first save”
Marc Marquez save, 2019 French MotoGP
NASCAR News
48m ago
Ryan Blaney thought he had NASCAR Darlington win in his bag before late caution
Ryan Blaney
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris questions strategy as McLaren explain decisions
Lando Norris questioned McLaren's strategy
F1 News
1h ago
Under pressure F1 star “not guaranteed” to be in Bahrain after “mistake”
Jack Doohan
RR News
1h ago
Dominic Herbertson finds Supertwin ride after WTF Racing 2025 Isle of Man TT plans fell through
Dominic Herbertson, 2025 Isle of Man TT