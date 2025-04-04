Steve Mercer hits “massive milestone” after life-changing Isle of Man TT crash

Steve Mercer, the Maidstone-based former road racer, has announced that he is preparing to ride a motorcycle for the first time since 2018.

Mercer hasn’t ridden since he crashed at the 2018 Isle of Man TT with a course car, meaning it will have been around seven years since his last ride when he climbs aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R that he has recently purchased.

In the crash, Mercer sustained multiple injuries, including pelvic fractures, a broken larynx, a punctured lung, and fractures to both his spine and right femur. The injuries left him in hospital for five months.

“Honestly I can’t put into words how good this feels,” Mercer wrote in an Instagram post.

“I’ve just brought this 2021 Fireblade and I feel like I’ve hit a massive milestone. I’ve not been on a Superbike for seven years but I’ve always believed that one day I’ll ride again.

“I certainly wasn’t going to let that crash in 2018 end all.

“I don’t know where this will go, if it’ll just be a ride out at Brands Hatch to end it how I wanted or if I start riding again regularly.”

Mercer’s injuries initially saw him lose 10cm in height, but that has since been reduced to 3cm from his pre-injury height.

He also lost function in his right leg, and therefore will require modifications to the motorcycle in order to ride.

“I need to change a few bits like fit a power shifter so I can change gear on the handlebars, find a way to clip feet on foot rests and get some riding kit sorted but once I’ve got the bike ready I’m going to book in to Brands Hatch for a day,” he said.

The choice of the Fireblade was one based on a sense of loyalty to Honda, Mercer explained.

“Hondas were always my favourite bikes when I was racing,” he said, explaining his choice of motorcycle in an interview with MCN.

“When it all went wrong and I was in hospital in Liverpool for five months, Honda themselves phoned my wife Caroline and asked if there was anything she needed, and they paid for a massive chunk of the hotel bill for the whole time that Caroline stayed in Liverpool.

“I just feel loyal to the brand because I was contracted to them twice – once in 2016 when I did World Endurance with John McGuinness and Conor Cummins, and then again unfortunately when it went wrong.”

He added: “For me, I’ve always felt that the story hasn’t got an end, and I’ve always wanted closure to the story.

“When I was in hospital many people said to me ‘You won’t ever ride a bike again,’ and looking back I don’t know if the doctors and nurses used to say that to motivate me to prove them wrong.

“That’s how I took it, because I thought I’m just going to prove you wrong.”