“From what I’ve heard,” the MotoGP rider’s data that Marc Marquez obsessed over

Marc Marquez's intriguing early inspiration pointed out

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez would apparently study incessantly the data of a certain MotoGP rider before bursting onto the scene.

The young Marc Marquez was a budding star with world titles at 125cc and Moto2 levels spanning just three seasons.

He was due to step into MotoGP with Honda alongside Casey Stoner, before the legend’s early retirement.

It has been claimed that Marquez would obsess over the data of the incredible Stoner - and has developed a riding style inspired by him.

“I watched a documentary where [Stoner] was in the 250cc and would just crash, go faster, crash. He refused that the bike didn’t work,” Scott Redding told the Motorsport Republic podcast.

“Marc is the same. Marc learned from Casey. Marc looked at Casey’s data.

“From what I heard, Marc was like ‘Stoner, Stoner, Stoner’...

“Now Marc rides like Stoner. The way he turns the bike, like at Turn 3 at Phillip Island. I’m pretty sure he studied that  for months.

“If you put them both in a black suit, I’d be able to [tell them apart] but it would be pretty f****** hard.

“The way they ride, he picks up the bike, how he attacks the corner, these details. It is like a Stoner Junior.

“That’s why Marc had massive crashes, because he wanted to win so badly. That’s the mentality side.”

Casey Stoner could 'ride any bike'

Stoner retired early with two MotoGP championships under his belt, for Ducati and Honda.

Marquez is fighting for a ninth world title this year, his first in Ducati colours after spending his heyday at Honda after Stoner retired.

Marquez is already arguably better than Stoner, and any other MotoGP rider ever, in many experts’ eyes.

But Stoner, who came a generation before him, remains feted for his brilliance.

“It didn’t seem to matter to him [which bike he was on],” Redding said.

“Most riders, including myself, I thought I could ride any bike. That got shown up at BMW!

“I just can’t ride that type of bike. I thought I could, but it turns out I can’t.

“Him? He can ride any type of bike.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Fabio Quartararo “made his choice”; “difficult” to leave Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP News
2h ago
“From what I’ve heard,” the MotoGP rider’s data that Marc Marquez obsessed over
Marc Marquez
RR News
2h ago
Michael Dunlop highsides in Le Mans 24 Hours, his team retires
Michael Dunlop
BSB News
2h ago
Ducati returnee just 0.320s off the pace at Donington BSB test
Leon Haslam
BSB News
2h ago
Chinese manufacturer debuts in BSB paddock
BSB

More News

BSB News
3h ago
Glenn Irwins sets Donington lap record but “the most important thing is…”
Glenn Irwin
WSBK News
3h ago
Claim about Honda WSBK switch confronted by Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu
BSB News
3h ago
Tommy Bridewell crashes in BSB test, hurts hand, “I feel a bit lost”
Tommy Bridewell
BSB News
3h ago
Bradley Ray feeds back on transition from WorldSBK to BSB
BSB
F1 News
3h ago
George Russell explains what “cost me” in qualifying for F1 Saudi Arabian GP
George Russell