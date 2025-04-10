Jack Miller addresses Yamaha MotoGP future after strong 2025 start

Australian favourite Jack Miller is currently on a one-year deal

Jack Miller has addressed his future with the Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team for the first time, stating conversations over a new deal will “come when it needs to come”.

The Australian went into the summer break last year facing a bleak future, as seats on the MotoGP grid all looked earmarked for others.

A late deal to return to Pramac for its Yamaha switch did come together after the summer, though Miller was only signed for one year while the rest of the Japanese marque’s stable inked two-year deals.

After the first three rounds of the 2025 season, Miller is the leading Yamaha rider in 10th in the standings and managed a fifth-place finish in the Americas Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Consistently the fastest Yamaha so far this season, Miller is doing a lot to boost his hopes of remaining with the brand beyond 2025.

Asked on Thursday ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix by MotoGP’s Gear Up show if his current form should prompt Yamaha to get to the negotiating table, Miller replied: “It’ll come when it needs to come.

“I’ll just keep ticking away, doing my job. That’s all you can do. I feel happy. I mean, I spent the majority of my life on one-year contracts - it doesn’t matter.”

Jack Miller: Working on Yamaha MotoGP project has been “unreal”

Jack Miller previously raced with Pramac between 2018 and 2020 on Ducati machinery, but says the “switch-up” he has found with his new crew chief “has been refreshing”.

He also praised the Yamaha project as “unreal” to work on and is confident more steps will come to the bike once the season moves into Europe later this month.

“I think obviously being back here at Pramac has been really nice,” Miller said.

“Also, just the whole switch-up: having Giacomo Guidotti as my crew chief, just that whole new dynamic there, just something new to learn from each other has been refreshing.

“And obviously the Yamaha project has been unreal, working together with Max [Bartolini] and all the engineers over at Yamaha. Working so closely with them has been really handy and really fun.

“That’s the biggest thing, we’re enjoying it and when you’re enjoying riding the bike that’s generally when you do your best work.”

He added: “For sure I think there are stronger circuits to come for us.

“We’re just trying to find our form at the minute, trying to make those updates, and once we get back to Europe we will be able to work closer with the factory, or just get the updates coming.

“It’s a bit hard when you’re here, there and everywhere.

“So, I think once we get that first test, the Jerez test, out of the way… we’ve already made a step forward from last year from what the riders feel, and even from the bike I rode last year to where we’re at now.

“And I think the development and the way we are working on the bike now, I think the Jerez test will bring some decent parts and we’ll be able to keep moving forwards.”

