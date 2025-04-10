Jorge Martin “understands” injury testing block: “You don't let a rival do it”

Injured world champion Jorge Martin will complete his first MotoGP laps since February 5 when he takes to the Lusail circuit for Friday’s Qatar Grand Prix practice.

But exactly how well his hand and foot injuries will cope with the strain of riding the RS-GP is unknown.

“I will take it session by session, day by day. I don't know if I will even be able to finish the weekend,” Martin said on Thursday.

To facilitate smoother comebacks for injured riders, Aprilia proposed an immediate rule change allowing those with extended injury absences - like Martin - to conduct a private test before returning to action.

However, the initiative failed to secure the unanimous support required from rival manufacturers within the MSMA.

“It was completely from the team, it wasn’t my idea,” Martin said of the testing suggestion. “But I understand why it didn't happen, because… It’s normal - you don't let a rival do it at this time.”

Nevertheless, while mid-season rule changes are frowned upon, there appears to be a consensus among manufacturers to amend the regulations from 2026.

“I think it's a good idea for the future," said Martin.

“If a rider is out injured for two or three races I think they are discussing to let the rider try [a MotoGP bike] so he doesn't have to go to a race weekend to try.

“Because now it's my case. I don't know my physical condition, so I need to try on a race weekend that is a bit more unsafe, let's say.

“So I think for the future it’s a really good idea.”

If the rule change is approved it would currently only affect injured Ducati, Aprilia, and KTM riders.

Honda and Yamaha are already exempt from the private testing ban due to their ‘D’ concession status.