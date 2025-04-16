Fear for rivals as Marc Marquez’s “weakness is not a problem anymore”

Marc Marquez has overcome a key weakness to further dominate his MotoGP rivals, it is claimed.

Marc Marquez has won seven out of eight races, across the first four rounds of the 2025 MotoGP season.

Only falling out of the lead, with a two-second advantage, in the Americas MotoGP has cost him a perfect run of winning every race.

Intriguingly, Marquez won the Qatar MotoGP last time out at a circuit which had been tipped to favour Pecco Bagnaia.

“He was six hundredths quicker than Maverick Vinales over the distance, and two tenths quicker than Pecco,” Lewis Duncan pointed out on the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“Look at lap 17 when he took the lead for the first time, he was almost three tenths a lap quicker than Maverick, until Lap 21.

“He was sixth tenths faster than Bagnaia, at that point, with two consecutive fastest laps.

“At that point, you are looking at a rider who is in total control of, not just this grand prix, but the whole championship.

“The points make it look closer than it is. The reality is that Marc is in total control of this championship, in complete control of that Ducati.

“He went to a weak circuit for him, with its right corners, and came away saying ‘we made a step’.

“Now he goes to Jerez, Le Mans, and all of a sudden the thing that was a weakness that others would look to exploit is not a problem anymore.

“How do you stop this?”

Pecco Bagnaia challenged to prove his quality

Pecco Bagnaia

Marc Marquez sits top of the MotoGP standings, with Alex Marquez 17 points behind, and Bagnaia 26 behind.

“Bagnaia was faster on race pace on Friday but screwed it up in qualifying,” Lewis Duncan said.

“The fuel tank explanation blame keeps coming back for his performance in the sprint race.

“None of the other Ducatis have it. It’s been two years now - you haven’t found a fix in two years? There comes a point where the bike cannot be to blame. Where do we draw a line?

“A question we have to start asking: how good is Bagnaia?

“We are not seeing a double world champion and Ducati’s golden child. We are seeing a rider who is a shaky No2.

“Who can beat [Marquez]? I don’t think anyone can now.”