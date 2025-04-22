Honda to bring “something big” to Jerez MotoGP test?

Luca Marini and Joan Mir have several reasons to be optimistic heading into this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez, as Honda targets one of its most important development windows of the season.

Firstly, the twisty nature of the Andalusian circuit should help mask the RC213V’s well-documented top speed weakness, boosting HRC's chances.

But it’s Monday’s official test that potentially carries the most promise in the form of a long-awaited engine upgrade.

"When you have to do something big, then the best time [to try it] is a test, and the first one we have is Jerez,” Marini said in Qatar, when quizzed on the timeline for an upgraded powerplant.

“I hope they will bring something, but we still haven’t spoken about this…. In Jerez we’ll talk about the test, for sure.”

HRC confirmed in its Jerez preview that: "While the Honda HRC Test Team has been busy working away behind the scenes, this will be the first chance for Marini and Mir to experiment with new developments."

The wild-card appearance of test rider Aleix Espargaro could also provide early feedback on updated parts.

Honda has quietly become the biggest improver of the season so far, climbing from last to second in the constructors’ standings behind only Ducati.

Although straight-line speed remains a limiting factor, Marini insists the issue is more complex than engine performance alone.

“We need to work on every detail more precisely, and the top speed is not only a matter for the engine,” he explained.

“From the numbers, I think our engine is super-good. It is very rideable. It is a compromise of many things that is not giving [us] the top speed.”

Despite the top speed disadvantage, the Italian, now tenth in the world championship, has scored three consecutive top-ten GP finishes and believes momentum is building ahead of Jerez.

“We have had a good start to the year and the key point is we have been able to improve throughout each weekend,” he said.

“The bike and I are improving, and now we come to Jerez, a track everyone knows a lot and one where everything is very tight between the teams and riders.”

Joan Mir, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

Joan Mir: “All of the pieces are there”

Forced to skip the Qatar Sprint due to illness, then park his RCV halfway through the grand prix, Joan Mir returns to the scene of his best 2024 weekend.

Mir scored points in both the Sprint (9th) and GP (12th) at Jerez last year but has his sights set on higher goals with the "much better" 2025 package.

“I have been able to have a good week to recover and train well, I am back to feeling my best,” he said.

“Now we travel to Jerez, the first European race of the year and one where I am sure the home fans will give another boost.

“All of the pieces are there to have a good weekend, Jerez was one of our strongest weekends last year and we can see that the bike is much better, and I am also riding in a better way.

“Then after we have the test, so I really think this race has come at a great time for us to return and show our potential.”

Non-scores at the last two rounds have left Mir 17th in the standings.

LCR's Johann Zarco remains the top Honda rider, in sixth.