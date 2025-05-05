Ex-Marc Marquez ally makes bold proclamation about 2025 MotoGP title bid

Current Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig believes Marc Marquez winning the 2025 MotoGP title “would be a truly global sporting feat”.

Puig worked with Marc Marquez for the entirety of his stint at Honda from his debut in 2013 to the end of the 2023 season.

In that time, Marquez won six world titles in seven years before his career was severely hindered by a badly broken arm at the 2020 Spanish GP.

Five years later, Marquez is now a factory Ducati rider and is favourite to win the title in 2025.

Honda's Alberto Puig praises Marc Marquez

Having seen what Marquez went through in his recovery in the final few years of his Honda tenure, Puig believes the 32-year-old winning the title in 2025 would be an achievement that would transcend MotoGP.

“He had a lot of difficulties with his arm and whoever was there at the time was aware of that,” Puig tells Spanish publication Marca.

“I know what he was going through and even more so in light of the fact that he was a world champion.

“Together we tried to help him believe he could do it and in the end he succeeded.

“What he has been able to accomplish is an achievement in itself, but to win the 2025 world championship, which is not easy as there are so many good riders, would be a truly global sporting feat.

“In the end, he was absent from the top positions for four to five years because of injuries and everything else.

“So, to triumph again at an advanced ahead would be incredible. This kind of person is really special.”

Read more: The harsh lessons learned by Ducati's MotoGP superteam at Jerez

Marquez is currently one point off the championship lead after crashing during the Spanish Grand Prix.

He has won three of the first five grands prix and all five sprints so far on the factory team Ducati.

Should he go on to win the championship this season, Marquez will equal arch rival Valentino Rossi’s career tally of seven premier class crowns and draw him level with nine overall including Moto2 and 125cc.