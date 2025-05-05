Ex-Marc Marquez ally makes bold proclamation about 2025 MotoGP title bid

Marc Marquez could win his seventh MotoGP title in 2025

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Current Honda MotoGP boss Alberto Puig believes Marc Marquez winning the 2025 MotoGP title “would be a truly global sporting feat”.

Puig worked with Marc Marquez for the entirety of his stint at Honda from his debut in 2013 to the end of the 2023 season.

In that time, Marquez won six world titles in seven years before his career was severely hindered by a badly broken arm at the 2020 Spanish GP.

Five years later, Marquez is now a factory Ducati rider and is favourite to win the title in 2025.

Honda's Alberto Puig praises Marc Marquez

Having seen what Marquez went through in his recovery in the final few years of his Honda tenure, Puig believes the 32-year-old winning the title in 2025 would be an achievement that would transcend MotoGP.

“He had a lot of difficulties with his arm and whoever was there at the time was aware of that,” Puig tells Spanish publication Marca.

“I know what he was going through and even more so in light of the fact that he was a world champion.

“Together we tried to help him believe he could do it and in the end he succeeded.

“What he has been able to accomplish is an achievement in itself, but to win the 2025 world championship, which is not easy as there are so many good riders, would be a truly global sporting feat.

“In the end, he was absent from the top positions for four to five years because of injuries and everything else.

“So, to triumph again at an advanced ahead would be incredible. This kind of person is really special.”

Read more: The harsh lessons learned by Ducati's MotoGP superteam at Jerez

Marquez is currently one point off the championship lead after crashing during the Spanish Grand Prix.

He has won three of the first five grands prix and all five sprints so far on the factory team Ducati.

Should he go on to win the championship this season, Marquez will equal arch rival Valentino Rossi’s career tally of seven premier class crowns and draw him level with nine overall including Moto2 and 125cc.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB News
39m ago
Leon Haslam overcomes "rookie mistake on the last lap" to win again in BSB
BSB
BSB News
1h ago
Oulton Park BSB cancelled after multi-rider Supersport crash
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ex-Marc Marquez ally makes bold proclamation about 2025 MotoGP title bid
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
WSBK News
2h ago
Garrett Gerloff “still far back from where we would like to be” after Italian WorldSBK
Garrett Gerloff, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Toto Wolff reveals ‘no doubt’ stance on McLaren amid tyre accusations
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

More News

F1 Feature
2h ago
Miami GP driver ratings: Max Verstappen shines with defensive masterclass
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
2h ago
Alex Lowes makes progress at Italian WorldSBK: “Starting in 16th place, you need luck”
Alex Lowes, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
Sam Lowes “wasn’t sure I was going to be able to race” before double Cremona top 5
Sam Lowes, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Crunch Aprilia “shockwave” noted - and it’s not Jorge Martin’s injury
Jorge Martin
F1 News
3h ago
Oscar Piastri explains ‘poorly executed’ dance celebration was lost bet
Oscar Piastri celebrates his Miami win