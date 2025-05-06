One underrated MotoGP rider is hell-bent on spoiling Honda’s dream team plan

Honda’s idea to form a star-studded rider line-up could be ruined by an underrated - but deserving - servant to the brand.

Johann Zarco’s form on the Honda is becoming impossible to ignore for the bosses who will decide which riders to put on next year’s bikes.

Honda reportedly want to dig deep into their pockets to attract both Pedro Acosta and Toprak Razgatlioglu.

However, they might already have the best candidate for a factory seat within their ranks already.

“The factory seat, in the factory team, at Honda is something that is possible,” satellite LCR rider Zarco insisted.

“The relationship with Lucio Cecchinello at LCR is also very good.

“Having all the chances - material, parts, as a factory rider - in the LCR team is also a privilege.

“The seat of a factory rider is always a dream for a rider, and is something important in our career.

“We need to speak about it. If I am the top Honda rider, it is logical to go there.”

Zarco added: “The way that Honda works with the LCR team, I am like a factory rider.

“I have the same chances as the factory rider to perform.

“When we have updates, they organise it for at least three bikes.”

Joan Mir is contracted as a Honda factory rider until the end of 2026 but Luca Marini’s deal expires this year, meaning the chase is on for his bike.

Johann Zarco

Johann Zarco wants to be MotoGP's best non-Ducati rider

The Honda has suddenly become a coveted bike again.

After years in the doldrums there have been obvious gains this season.

Zarco is seventh in the MotoGP standings, and Marini 11th.

The French veteran has already racked up three top 10 grand prix finishes in five outings this season.

“What we have to improve is the top speed, and the power of our engine,” Zarco said.

“In races, it’s hard to overtake or keep the position when you lose time in the straights.

“Where we have improved? Riding the bike naturally.”

He added: “I would love to be the only non-Ducati rider to disturb the Ducatis.

“I know Gigi Dall’Igna would be proud with my capacity as a rider to disturb his organisation!”

Finally, the future looks bright at Honda.

“Starting the second year with Honda, with LCR, the results are better than we expected,” Zarco said.

“It gives happiness to everyone and boosts motivation.

“We can believe in better things. The result is ‘wow’.

“In Qatar, it was another confirmation that when things go well, we can smell the perfume of the podium.

“I hope, a lot, that the podium can be achieved in the near future.

“I thought we were far. But when I race, and I smell the podium, I feel that maybe we are getting closer.

“The work from Honda is impressive. To see how many men are involved in the challenge.

“The feeling from the Japanese is getting better. They trust me more. It’s an important relationship.”