Legend claims “MotoGP has become boring”

A MotoGP legend has surprisingly insisted that the championship lacks entertainment.

Kevin Schwantz won the 1993 world championship and remains a regular at MotoGP events, particularly in his native United States where he recently attended the Texas round.

However, after attending the World Superbike Championship round this weekend at Cremona, he was less than complimentary about MotoGP.

"Superbikes are always good racing. I had a chat earlier and said, 'I think MotoGP has become a bit boring, so I came here to see some racing,’” he told Speedweek.

Toprak Razgatlioglu backed to ease into MotoGP

Schwantz insisted that the top WorldSBK riders could transition into MotoGP.

"Absolutely. The electronics that are now in the Superbikes are of course not what are in the MotoGP machines,” he said.

“But I think that the Superbike riders could get on board immediately. Toprak, Nicolo, every one of these guys."

BMW rider Toprak Razgatlioglu, the current World Superbikes champion, has been talking up a move into MotoGP for 2026.

How he would tackle the tyres is a key talking point. In 2027, MotoGP will switch from Michelin to Pirelli rubber, which Razgatlioglu races with now in WorldSBK.

Razgatlioglu’s impressive riding style means he would be a huge attraction should he sign with a MotoGP manufacturer for next season.

"I'd like to believe that I had talent," Schwantz said. "But Toprak shows that he can do everything on a bike.

“I could race motorcycles and ride a 500. But I think Toprak shows that his skills as a motorcyclist – with the stoppies, etc – and his way of controlling the bike are amazing.

“Bulega is a bit calmer, but both guys are at a top level at the moment.”