Marc Marquez teases tweaks to his Ducati for French MotoGP

Marc Marquez was unsure whether tested items in Jerez will be used at this weekend’s French MotoGP.

The factory Ducati star enters Le Mans a single point behind his brother Alex Marquez in the MotoGP standings.

That tiny deficit is only because Marc Marquez has made two costly mistakes this season, crashing out from the lead in America then falling again and finishing point-less last time out in Spain.

The one-day Jerez test was 24 hours after his latest error and gave Marquez the chance to try amendments to his GP25.

Marc Marquez: "Let's see if we introduce them at the next race..."

He prioritised front end feel and tested the usefulness of an old swingarm.

“We need to be careful about what we tried. It’s true that we didn’t try big things,” he said.

“Ducati is focused on small details to improve for the future.

“All that I tried, the targets, were there. We keep improving the bike.

“Let’s see. Be patient. With my base bike, I felt okay.

“We introduced small details. Let’s see if we will introduce them at the next race or if we will wait…”

Marquez topped both timesheets at the Jerez test, giving him an opportunity to fire back at his title rivals.

But Le Mans this coming weekend is where his pace will truly count.

He will be desperate to extinguish the memory of the Spanish MotoGP, which his brother won after his fall.

Francesco Bagnaia, Marquez’s teammate, remains a factor in the championship battle despite a slow start to the season. He is 20 points behind leader Alex Marquez.

Davide Tardozzi praised how Marquez and Bagnaia worked together to develop their factory Ducati.

Marc said about testing in Jerez: “For me, it was to try to keep the feeling.

“That’s what we did. We tried small things with the set-up for future races.

“The tendency is that I struggle with the same points.

“The speed was there, it’s just trying to control myself, and not do mistakes.

“The test was good. I was clear about what I need for the future.”