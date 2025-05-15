French MotoGP not being declared wet initially was “strange” for one rider

VR46 MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio thought it was “strange” that the French Grand Prix wasn’t declared wet prior to the aborted start given the conditions at the time.

Last Sunday’s chaotic French GP at Le Mans was run in wet conditions, though everyone set off on the initial warm-up lap on slick tyres.

However, the track had deteriorated to such a degree that everyone pitted for wet bikes - leading to race direction aborting the start.

When the race began properly, around half the grid - including Fabio Di Giannantonio - started on slicks as conditions had dried enough before more rain fell.

Those on slicks had to pit for their wet bikes, while a wet-shod Johann Zarco came through to win by almost 20 seconds having gambled on the strategy.

Di Giannantonio came from 17th on the grid to rescue eighth from an otherwise disappointing weekend at Le Mans for the factory-backed Ducati rider.

“Actually, on the grid it was quite strange because everybody was with the slick tyres but it was completely raining and the track was completely wet,” Di Giannantonio told MotoGP’s official website.

“So, it was also strange to not see the ‘wet race’ panel shown.

“But anyway, everybody was just looking around, looking at each other, [thinking] ‘what do we do?’

“Because it was not clear at all. But it started a wild race with wet tyres, slick tyres, wet tyres.

“I just tried to manage my maximum pace. I was feeling quite ok with the slick tyres, a little worse with the wet tyres.

“But apart from that we finished in P8, so it’s like I’m ok.

“I don’t know what to say because it was a strange race. It was not about performance, it was about being in the right moment, in the right place at the right time.

“So, if we want to see the positive things we took some points.

“Also we recovered some points to the guys in front for the third place. So, I’ll take it. It’s good.”

Di Giannantonio sits fifth in the standings now on 74 points, 11 down on team-mate Franco Morbidelli and 46 points outside of third-placed Pecco Bagnaia.