How to watch British MotoGP at Silverstone: Live stream here

This is how to watch the 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone on May 23-25, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the British MotoGP start times below.

Marc Marquez heads to Silverstone back on top of the MotoGP standings.

He has warned his rivals that there is no circuit on the 2025 calendar which concerns him anymore.

His brother Alex Marquez, on an older-spec Ducati, remains his main title contender due to Pecco Bagnaia's ongoing troubles.

Johann Zarco lit up Le Mans by winning on a Honda so unexpected results remain possible.

Yamaha's progress is also clear, and Fabio Quartararo will be seeking another big weekend.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 BRITISH MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free British MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the British MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 BRITISH MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the British MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free