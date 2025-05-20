Jorge Martin posts cryptic hint about his MotoGP return

Jorge Martin has posted a cryptic social media message about his return to MotoGP.

The reigning MotoGP champion has endured a 2025 ravaged by injury, and he is still sidelined.

But from the fringes, Martin has dropped the shock news that he could quit Aprilia for a new team next year.

That is despite only competing in a single grand prix for Aprilia, who he joined from Pramac Ducati last year.

Ahead of the British MotoGP at Silverstone, which Martin will not be a part of, he has taken to social media.

“This comeback is personal,” was his coy message.

“Day 1,” was the accompanying wording.

Jorge Martin

What is Jorge Martin hinting at?

The 'Day 1' aspect of Martin's public statement is unclear.

Has he been cleared medically to train? Is this the first day of his comeback plan? It is not confirmed.

Martin missed the opening rounds of the year after crashing and injuring his scaphoid bone in his hand in the days prior to the first race in Thailand.

When he finally came back in Qatar, he crashed in the grand prix and fractured 11 ribs and damaged a lung.

Martin remains on the outside looking in, recuperating from those sizable problems.

Aprilia did hint that Martin could return to the race track before the summer break.

That gives him six rounds, including Silverstone this weekend, to return.

Meanwhile, the MotoGP rider market is in chaos due to Martin's supposed interest in leaving Aprilia.

In Italy, his first-choice new team for 2026 was named. Honda have the financial power to make it happen but Martin is in contract with Aprilia next year, complicating the process.

Who Aprilia could turn to, if they lose Martin, has also been debated.